It’s the most wonderful time of the year! (Read: Hailey Bieber just rocked an exposed thong.)

For most people, the week in between Christmas/Hanukkah and New Year’s Eve is a lazy blur of dirty sweatpants, consecutive food comas, and moving your mouse around so your boss thinks you’re *actually* working from home. Bieber, on the other hand, is in her element, serving smokin’ hot looks like it’s her job — which it is, technically.

Bieber successfully livened up my Instagram feed, punctuating the endless smiling-in-front-of-a-Christmas-tree-photos with a sultry, ‘90s-inspired ensemble complete with a G-string thong. She was in full model mode, posing in a see-through gown with a bandana neckline and a thigh-high slit. A warm shade of hot cocoa made the dress feel simple and posh (Posh Spice, to be exact), while her visible undergarments took it to the next level.

Staying true to her laid-back, girl next door style, Bieber kept her ensemble incredibly minimal. She skipped accessories all together and kept her makeup low-key. Her hair fell in natural-looking waves, while her favorite glazed brownie lip pulled the neutral, ‘90s-era outfit together. The result: A chill, beachy vibe, with just a touch of nostalgia.

*Sigh.* The holidays truly are magical.