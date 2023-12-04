Ever since her saucy lingerie-clad Victoria’s Secret holiday campaign dropped at the beginning of November, Hailey Bieber has been in quite the festive sartorial spirit.

While all of her recent Instagram posts have had a certain wintery aura (see: her sugarplum fairy-inspired makeup look), Bieber has been honing in on her seasonal dressing skills and serving up lots of holiday party outfit inspo.

No matter what’s on your social calendar this season, there’s a Bieber look for you to channel. And if you’re looking to style a little NSFW moment (or two) at an upcoming soirée, I suggest Bieber’s latest take on the little black dress.

Hailey’s Undies-Forward LBD

Over the weekend, Bieber kicked off December with an at-home photoshoot of the aforementioned winter-ready dress. Her curated carousel showcased every angle of her ‘fit, including close-ups that detail the cozy knit material.

Complete with an en vogue chunky turtleneck, an eye-catching cut-out, and exposed undies, the mesh midi blended signature features from her contrasting New York and Los Angeles aesthetics. The chic turtleneck mimics the street style from her fashion-forward strolls through Manhattan, while the cut-out and revealed lingerie are classic Bieber in LA.

The Rhode founder wore a nude bra to provide coverage on top, but opted for more of a statement undergarment on the bottom: a low-waisted black thong, which shone through the sweater-like fabric.

On the accessories front, Bieber tapped into her signature cool-girl accents for the Saturday evening out — a slicked-back bun, eye-catching gold earrings from Bottega Veneta, and a nude glossy lip (possibly her Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in the shade “Toast”) rounded out her alluring ensemble.

A Moment For The Biebers’ Coordinating Looks

While the Biebers have a reputation for donning noticeably juxtaposed outfits, they were rather in sync in coordinating noir numbers during their latest date night.

The singer complimented his wife’s ultra-feminine LBD with a heather gray T-shirt, which he coupled with baggy pants and an oversized leather jacket — a similar silhouette to the Remain Birger Christensen outerwear piece Hailey can’t get enough of lately.

Hailey went for a more model-off-duty vibe with her accessories, and Justin sported his signature off-duty essentials: a black beanie and square-shaped sunglasses perfect for dodging the paparazzi.

With December only beginning, Bieber is just getting started with her holiday-ready wardrobe — so keep an eye on her IG for more festive inspo.