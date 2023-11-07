’Tis the season for a snowy, white Christmas, but Hailey Bieber just brought fiery heat to the holidays.

The Rhode founder is no stranger to racy campaigns, thus far ditching pants and rocking teeny, butt-baring bikinis to endorse various brands. Her latest campaign for Victoria’s Secret, however, is definitely her sauciest yet (which is saying something, because the last one included a mesh thong and garter).

Hailey’s Red Hot Lingerie

In August, Bieber was named a Victoria’s Secret “Icon,” and starred in an underwear campaign alongside the brand’s other endorsers (Candice Swanepoel, Emily Ratajkowski, and Paloma Elsesser). On Monday, Bieber shared her latest shots for the famed intimates brand, this time in a slinky, wraparound bra in an alluring shade of strawberry red.

The top featured a see-through, mesh triangle brassiere embroidered with floral details. Mimicking the satin ribbons on a holiday gift, the item featured silky red straps that draped over her shoulders and wrapped criss-cross style around her waist. The strategic angling gave the look of cut-outs across her torso.

Bieber’s saucy one-piece also included built-in mesh panties with matching lacy embroidery. She merchandised the boudoir item with glitzy jewelry and peep-toe pumps topped with a matching crimson bow.

Wait Until You See The Back...

Though Bieber’s sheer onesie is undeniably risqué, the spiciest detail wasn’t even shown. Surprise! It’s totally backless! Comprised only of three thin straps, the butt panel is completely open, revealing virtually everything underneath — a reverse thong, if you will.

For anyone hoping to cop Bieber’s exact teddy, it’s still available to purchase for $99.95.

Shop Her Look

TikTok’s “Red Nail Theory” Applies

Cheery red has always been a holiday staple (see: Santa Claus’ crimson suit). But as Bieber proved, the bold tint shouldn’t be relegated only to seasonal decor — it can also be a bedroom knockout year-round.

Research shows that the color red is an aphrodisiac, particularly in men perceiving women. This is a similar concept to TikTok’s “red nail theory,” which posits that whoever wants to appear alluring only needs to swipe on a cherry-colored polish. The philosophy quickly extended to lipstick and, now, lingerie.

Red Is Hot, Hot, Hot: “In the world of beauty, head-turning shades of red (think scarlet nails and rouge lipstick) are known to evoke feelings of passion, sensuality, and power. Red hot lingerie gives the wearer a major confidence boost — and will likely elicit a jaw-drop reaction from anyone lucky enough to see them in it.” — Erin Stovall, Bustle’s Senior Beauty Editor

More Spicy Holiday Undies

In a different photo from the same campaign, Bieber went a bit more casual in a matching, Christmas tree green set. Her push-up bra had floral lace detailing, as did the coordinating panties (they retail for $54.95 and $18.50, respectively).

Evoking the feel of Christmas morning pajamas, she topped off the look with a flannel button-down left completely open.

’Tis the season to be racy.