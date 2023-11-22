Last week, Hailey Bieber started off her birthday celebrations a bit early with a “cherry mocha” look and a matching sultry manicure.

Officially 27-years-old on Nov. 22, the Rhode founder didn’t just usher in Sagittarius season with a new launch from her cult-loved skin care brand. She also took the opportunity to drop a monochromatic pink makeup moment. As revealed on her TikTok, the pink-filled look also happens to have a nostalgic story behind it.

Hailey’s Sugar Plum Fairy Makeup

On the evening before her birthday, Bieber took to Instagram to share a set of selfies. With a radiant, expertly contoured base, the true star of the show was the icy pink pigment placed all over her eyelids, cheekbones, nose bridge, and lips.

Sharing her routine on TikTok, Bieber appeared to be applying a cream blush in a rosy shade all-over. Adding that holiday-ready shine, she explained that she put gloss on her lids and added more shimmer.

After fluffing up her eyebrows for a laminated-like finish, she painted on some faux freckles with the Beaubble Berry Freckled Pen ($22).

As for her lips, Bieber opted for a chocolate brown lip liner to create some dimension, before applying the limited edition Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Jelly Bean ($16).

Hello, Balletcore

Before she was ever in the spotlight, Bieber was a serious ballet student (which she reminded the world with her ballerina costume this past Halloween).

In the caption of her TikTok tutorial, she shared that she played the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Nutcracker at age 16. “This is my 2023 version of that makeup,” Bieber wrote. “My go to vibe for the holiday season!”

For quite some time now, ballet-inspired details have been very much trending across different fashion and beauty categories. And especially amongst the industry it girls like Bieber and Bella Hadid, the aesthetic has proved to be the epitome of classic femininity.

Rhode’s First Peptide Shimmer

Rhode

In case you missed it, Rhode entered the world of color cosmetics in late September of this year, launching the Peptide Lip Tint in four versatile shades.

Available to shop on Nov. 22 at 9am PST, the brand is adding some Y2K-inspired frosted shimmer into the mix with the Peptide Lip Tint in Jelly Bean ($16).