How Hailey Bieber Preps Her Skin In Less Than 60 Seconds

It’s no surprise Hailey Bieber is a beauty aficionado. The supermodel has her own YouTube channel where she shares some of her get-ready routines and favorite products, is well-versed in how to achieve “glazed donut” skin, and is even launching her own beauty line. To further solidify her beauty savvy, Bieber shared her super-quick every day no-makeup-makeup look by way of a video posted to her TikTok on Monday, Feb. 28. Wearing a crisp white tee and unbelievably dewy skin, she revealed just how she preps her face in less than 60 seconds.

Bieber’s skin routine starts off with hydration: First, she squirts both a moisturizer and what looks to be a foundation into her palm. She combines the two in her hands and applies the radiance-boosting concoction to her face. Then, as “Texas Sun” by Khruangbin and Leon Bridges plays, Bieber grabs a bottle of EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 and layers that on top. In an interview with Bustle, Bieber has said she’s a stickler for sunscreen, and this one’s her go-to. “I use SPF every day — 100% don’t leave the house without it,” she said.

Once her base is finished — and her complexion is even dewier than before — Bieber hits a couple of key spots with the cult-favorite Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream for coverage. She dabs a bit underneath her eyes and nostrils and adds a few taps above her brow bone, then pats and blends it with a mini sponge. At this point, she’s looking radiant — but Bieber wrote in the caption she had to cut the end of her video because she “ran out of time.” Though viewers can’t see the finishing touches, she says she tops off her everyday look with some cheek tint and a brush-up of the brows. And that’s it: the perfect subtle glow in just under a minute.