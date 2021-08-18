Beauty Detail
The Quintessential '90s Trend That Inspires Hailey Bieber's Beauty Routine
The model reveals what’s in her beauty bag.
In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Hailey Bieber tells Bustle about her retinoid journey, favorite sources for beauty inspo, and more.
Hailey Bieber is turning 25 in just a few months — on Nov. 22, to be precise. And like any self-proclaimed skin care enthusiast, the model and Bare Minerals clean beauty ambassador is marking the landmark birthday by doubling down on what she calls “preventative” beauty measures — namely, by using retinoids and SPF.
So far, she seems to have a pretty good handle on the latter, telling me over the phone that she never dares leave the house without sunscreen — though she’s still trying to master the reapplication process. “I forget [to], and I don’t really think there’s that many products on the market that are the easiest for reapplication, especially if you’re wearing makeup,” she says. “Like, I just don’t see how that’s possible. It’s tricky.” (ICYWW, it is possible to tackle that all-too-common conundrum.)
Bieber adds that 25 is that “sweet spot age” when one can — and should — start using products like retinoids, which can help fight acne and slow signs of aging. “I’m doing it so that 10 years from now I don’t look back and say, ‘Well, I wish I started using a retinol earlier,’” she says. Bieber’s been open about her skin care journey, recently giving fans a full breakdown of her second week on a prescription retinoid (“So far, not too much irritation [and] a few tiny breakouts,” she wrote) and soliciting their opinions on the Rx version of the ingredient.
Looking fresh-faced is her perpetual mission, she adds, noting that she often turns to the ’90s for beauty (and fashion) inspo. “Looking super fresh was very accentuated then,” she says. “It was all this fresh-feeling makeup and hair. I’m very inspired by all things Kate Moss and Gisele [Bündchen] — I look back at a lot of their beauty trends and apply certain things to today.”