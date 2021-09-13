Hailey Bieber Wore A Turtleneck Naked Dress To The VMAs

Hailey Bieber understood the go-see-through-at-the-VMAs assignment, making an appearance at the 2021 VMAs in a completely sheer white dress. The form-fitting piece featured long sleeves and a turtleneck silhouette, with a bandeau bra and matching high-cut briefs worn underneath. A super sleek updo and glistening, fresh glam (including eyelid gloss) pulled together the ensemble.

The VMAs wasn’t the first time Bieber went for a daring, see-through outfit at a big event. The model is well-known for her penchant for translucent fashion. At the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after party, for instance, the 24-year-old stepped out in an ultra chic — and sheer — black gown by Versace Couture.

But Bieber knows how to keep things casual, too. Earlier this year, she told Bustle that her parents are her style inspirations, which is why she loves ’90s fashion and everyday denim essentials. “Their style, their vibe, they look major,” she said. “Nineties style is still as big today as it was back then. Baggy 501s, oversized trucker jackets — it all comes from ‘90s inspiration.”

Whether she’s dressing up or down, Bieber is a style star who always knows how to deliver head-turning fashion each and every time she steps out.