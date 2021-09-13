Hailey Bieber Made A Strong Case For Eyelid Gloss At The VMAs

You can reserve pastel eyeshadows for spring, but that wouldn’t be any fun. If you need some more convincing, Hailey Bieber’s VMAs 2021 makeup made a strong case for wearing lighter shades into fall and beyond. The model cheered on her hubby Justin (his first performance at MTV’s Video Music Awards in six years) wearing glossy lilac eyelids — and her look was sheer perfection.

The model’s pro for the big night, celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, posted on Insta to show off Bieber’s subtle, yet glam look for the night. “Brought the lilac glossy lids out for NYC⚡️ @haileybieber for @vmas tonight 💜@jenatkinhair@karlawelchstylist#makeupbymaryphillips,” the caption reads.

To finish the look, Phillips matched the glossy pastel lids with a pink glam highlight on Bieber’s cheekbones and gave her a glossy lip. Her brows were feathered and her lashes were given soft volume to make the lids the star of the makeup look. Bieber’s hair was then styled by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, who put Bieber’s hair in a tight bun with a few blonde tendrils left out front to frame her face.

Bieber wore a matching Alaia lilac dress (because it’s, like, a really important designer, duh) when introducing singer and close friend Kacey Musgraves. She later changed into a simple white tank and was seen sitting next to her husband Justin Bieber as he won the award for Best Pop Video. Tonight is already shaping up to be a big night for the duo — and everyone is here for it.

The VMAs are always a source of some major makeup inspo and game-changing beauty looks. Bieber’s is another one to add to the ever-growing list and proves that no matter what you are wearing, glossy lids can and will go with anything. There is no choice but to stan and take this look well into fall 2021.