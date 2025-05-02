Hailey Bieber just wore a minidress made entirely out of watch straps.

Hailey Bieber has been the all about the “clean girl” fashion trends for years, thanks to her signature minimalist style on and off the red carpet. Recently, however, the model has managed to broaden her sartorial horizons with the help of some impressive archival pulls and seriously out-there garments from the hottest up-and-coming designers.

Case in point, her latest look: a dress made entirely out of watch straps.

Hailey’s Watch Strap Dress

On May 1, Bieber shared a series of photos on Instagram after attending a Miami pop-up event hosted by her beauty brand, Rhode, and Formula One Grand Prix. On first glance, you might think the 28-year-old opted for a simple metallic minidress. But upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that the garment is actually crafted from dozens of metal straps, particularly the kind you’d find on a watch band.

The dress, from French designer Marine Serre’s Fall 2025 collection, is constructed from over 150 upcycled watch straps, and features a variety of diagonally-placed stainless steel chainlink band designs to create that one-of-a-kind recycled look.

The dress also boasts a high sleeveless neckline and a mini silhouette.

To create the piece, the atelier sourced each band from a vintage watch before affixing the straps to a grey cocktail dress.

She completed the look with silver heels, and accessorized with — you guessed it — a watch.

“@rhode takes Miami 🤍,” she captioned the IG post.

She Wore A Plunging Dress, Too

How do you top a dress made entirely out of metal? With an even spicier number, of course.

Later in the night, Bieber swapped the metallic Marine Serre ensemble for an equally-sparkly minidress. Unlike her first look of the night, the shiny outfit featured a silver-trimmed V-shaped halter neckline with a plunge so deep it nearly reached her navel.

Instagram/@haileybieber

The chocolate brown dress also featured a tan stripe across the waist that was adorned with a brown rose in the center.

Instagram/@haileybieber

If these ‘fits are any indication, this could be the end of the clean girl aesthetic as we know it.