As to be expected, Hailey Bieber’s maternity style is unmatched, mainly because it’s not a far cry from the way that she dressed in the past.

So far, the mom-to-be has sported a leather-vest-and-trouser outfit and a bold-shoulder blazer with blue jeans — both times with her baby bump on full display, Rihanna style. Bieber has also donned a sparkly butterfly cropped top, and she’s even worn a baby tee layered under a pair of denim overalls that felt reminiscent of something my mom would have worn in the early ‘90s.

Earlier this week, she took to her Instagram story wearing a (slightly) more covered up look, opting for an effortless all-white ensemble that was the epitome of high-low dressing.

Hailey’s All-White Maternity Outfit

The outfit in question featured a strapless tunic-style tube top from trendy retailer SourceUnknown. Paired with a white wide-leg trousers, the model added leather flats that kept in line with the outfit’s monochromatic vibe.

In her mirror selfie, Bieber wore Saint Laurent’s ‘Manhattan’ bag on her arm and her signature diamond ‘B’ necklace around her neck — offering the perfect amount of sparkle to an otherwise subtle outfit. (It’s also worth noting how the Rhode founder was subtly teasing her lip-gloss phone case in new color ways in the process.)

Shop Her Outfit

Some of the pieces of the model’s outfit are relatively affordable. For example, her top is priced well under $200 and currently available for pre-order on the fast-fashion e-tailer’s website.

However on the opposite end of the spectrum, her ‘Birkin’-like Manhattan bag is currently available on a range of luxury retailers like, Net-a-Porter for $3,400. Of course, if the brown version isn’t a fit for you, there are a handful of other styles available, too.

The best parts about Hailey Bieber’s maternity style, thus far, is that they’re attainable and can be recreated IRL — whether you’re an expectant mother or not.