As soon as Hailey Bieber announced her pregnancy in custom Saint Laurent, fashion enthusiasts knew they were in for a treat on the maternity wear front. Just six days after her internet-breaking bump reveal, Bieber shared her first maternity ’fit photo dump, which was totally in tune with her laid-back, “soft girl” style.

Her look certainly wasn’t lacking in cool-girl points, as Bieber cradled her growing bump in a cropped Y2K-inspired butterfly top and jeans.

Hailey’s Glitzy Butterfly Top

On May 15, Bieber gave her 52 million followers a glimpse at her first weeks as a soon-to-be mom. Among several OOTDs was, most notably, the aforementioned jeans and tank top combo.

Bieber looked more glowy than ever, as she posed outside what appears to be her Ontario, Canada home. The Rhode Skin founder embodied Bratz Doll style, wearing a pink sequin-embellished top in the shape of a butterfly.

Further emphasizing her new bump, Bieber chose a pair of low-waisted jeans in a 2000s-inspired, light-wash shade. If you keep track of her everyday style, you know baggy bottoms like this are her tried-and-trues, no matter the occasion.

Chic Mom Vibes, Continued

Her butterfly ensemble was just one of three enviable off-duty outfits. In her first close-up, she kept her bump out of the frame and instead highlighted her adorable overalls, the layered black T-shirt, and a vintage FILA baseball cap (she is an brand ambassador, after all). Ever in her beauty mogul bag, she accessorized with an unreleased Rhode Skin product that peeped out of her pocket.

In another photo, the mom-to-be went super casual in an oversized white T-shirt, which she coupled with another graphic baseball cap.

Given the fashion muse is particularly active on social media, you can expect lots more maternity ’fits from Bieber in the coming weeks. Until then...