Though we’re officially into the fall season, Hailey Bieber’s latest magazine cover almost has me yearning for balmy summer nights (almost). The air is getting crisper and leaves are changing color — meanwhile, the model just sported several saucy swim looks in the October GQ Hype spread.

Hailey’s Revealing One-Piece

Posing on the beaches of Grand Cayman, Bieber modeled an ultra revealing, milky white bodysuit. The one-piece featured a plunging V-neckline that dipped all the way to her navel.

Designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, the chalk-hued suit boasted thick shoulder straps that tied at the nape of her neck and another, more delicate tie that wrapped around her waist. She accessorized only with simple gold earrings (more on those later).

A behind-the-scenes video shared by the shoot’s stylist, Stella Greenspan, offered a full view of the bold swim look, revealing a dramatic, open back and cheeky bottom. A white-hot serve, no doubt.

Bieber’s choice of designer isn’t at all surprising if you’re privy to her various business ventures. The model has been a YSL brand ambassador for a minute now and has starred in multiple campaigns. She’s also a regular at the French luxury house’s fashion week shows — always sitting front row, of course.

Her Wet-Look Glam

The model’s hair and makeup was kept simple, which allowed her show-stopping suit to do most of the talking. Looking like a mermaid emerging from the water, her wet brunette bob was swept off her face in that effortless, just-took-a-dip style.

While Bieber’s pout was tinted with a subtle strawberry hue (most likely using the new Peptide Lip Treatment from her beauty brand, Rhode), her eyelids featured a slight shimmer. Combined with her dewy, glazed donut skin, this minimalist beauty look felt so distinctly Hailey.

Glossy Skin & Saucy Swim: “Ever since the launch of her skin care line, Rhode, Hailey Bieber has been combining her signature bare-faced glowy skin with a decidedly pared-down wardrobe — namely, swimwear. The majority of her campaigns have been super beachy, featuring tiny bikinis and wet, slicked-back hair that showcases her glazed complexion.” — Rachel Lapidos, Senior Lifestyle & Beauty Editor

Her Only Accessory: $2,700 Earrings

Bieber’s cover look is almost completely devoid of outfit add-ons, save for a single pair of Tiffany & Co. earrings. The 18 karat gold, Elsa Peretti-designed “Teardrop” earrings tied everything together.

Inspired by raindrops and morning dew, the dainty drop earrings retail at a stunning $2,700.

From Bieber, I’d expect nothing less.