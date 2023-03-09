After making her fashion week debut in 2014 walking for Sonia Rykiel (in Paris) and Topshop Unique (in London), the model became a designer’s go-to. As of today, Bieber has worked with the likes of Versace, Moschino, Prabal Gurung, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Off the catwalk, she’s bagged endorsement deals from brands like Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein, and graced the covers of fashion magazines the world over. While she’s undoubtedly one of the most sought-after models of her generation, leaning primarily into billboards and social media campaigns, the Rhode founder noticeably cut back on her catwalk appearances in recent years.

Explaining her notable fashion week absence to Allure in May 2022, Bieber opened up about a traumatic modeling incident. “I had a really bad experience with a casting director who was very important,” she revealed.

“He said something to my agent that just shook my confidence when it came to the runway. I don’t want to feel bad about myself in this space, because I feel really good about the other work that I do. So why would I even put myself in a position to feel small?”

Though her highly-anticipated runway appearances are rare these days, Bieber still attends fashion week shows religiously (often accompanied by her husband, Justin). So whether she’s sitting front row, dominating the catwalk for a label, or having dinner with her hubby in the middle of a packed fashion month schedule, Bieber’s style is always impeccable. Here are 15 of Hailey Bieber’s best looks to date — from the runway and beyond.

LFW Spring 2023 David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber brought back the gilet to attend the star-studded Moncler show with her hubby. Peep the strappy sandals lined with rosettes — a Carrie Bradshaw-approved trend.

PFW Fall 2022 Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber styling 101: Pair a cut-out-covered LBD with an oversize jacket — just like this crocodile-embossed trench — and open-toe heels.

PFW Fall 2022 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Saint Laurent, Bieber rocked the Barbiecore trend in a dusty pink micro mini dress with long sleeves and shoulder pads. The vintage-inspired look was giving major Jackie Kennedy vibes.

PFW Spring 2021 Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images On a casual Parisian stroll with Justin, the Rhode founder struck a balance of cozy and chic in a mustard leather pantsuit, a fuzzy hat, and white sneakers.

PFW Spring 2020 Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Bieber absolutely slayed this emerald skirt suit ensemble with thigh-high boots in Paris.

PFW Spring 2020 Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images In white and cream, Bieber looked every bit sophisticated during PFW.

PFW Spring 2020 Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images This monochromatic eggplant-hued look by Sally Lapointe was a masterclass in pairing textures and proportions. Everything about this look was perfect.

MFW Spring 2018 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Atop the Tommy Hilfiger runway, Bieber made a pair of boxer shorts and a bra look so chic and nautical.

NYFW Fall 2018 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Bieber’s first Versace show also marked her first runway outing as Mrs. Bieber. She donned an off-the-shoulder printed dress and matching boots.

NYFW Fall 2016 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Though she was practically unrecognizable in a brunette wig for Jeremy Scott, that yellow checkered mini dress slayed.

PFW Fall 2016 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Just like her dress, Bieber absolutely dazzled in this beaded fringe number from Elie Saab.

LFW Fall 2016 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Julien Macdonald sent Bieber down the runway looking like a glammed-up rock star.

NYFW Fall 2015 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Bieber looked beachside ready for her NYFW debut, in a knit poncho and hat by Tommy Hilfiger.

PFW Fall 2014 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber made a case for utilitarian jackets at Sonia Rykiel in 2014, her first-ever PFW gig.