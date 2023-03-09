After making her fashion week debut in 2014 walking for Sonia Rykiel (in Paris) and Topshop Unique (in London), the model became a designer’s go-to. As of today, Bieber has worked with the likes of Versace, Moschino, Prabal Gurung, and Tommy Hilfiger.
Off the catwalk, she’s bagged endorsement deals from brands like Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein, and graced the covers of fashion magazines the world over. While she’s undoubtedly one of the most sought-after models of her generation, leaning primarily into billboards and social media campaigns, the Rhode founder noticeably cut back on her catwalk appearances in recent years.
Explaining her notable fashion week absence to Allure in May 2022, Bieber opened up about a traumatic modeling incident. “I had a really bad experience with a casting director who was very important,” she revealed.
“He said something to my agent that just shook my confidence when it came to the runway. I don’t want to feel bad about myself in this space, because I feel really good about the other work that I do. So why would I even put myself in a position to feel small?”
Though her highly-anticipated runway appearances are rare these days, Bieber still attends fashion week shows religiously (often accompanied by her husband, Justin). So whether she’s sitting front row, dominating the catwalk for a label, or having dinner with her hubby in the middle of a packed fashion month schedule, Bieber’s style is always impeccable. Here are 15 of Hailey Bieber’s best looks to date — from the runway and beyond.