Halle Berry’s Met Gala Dress Was Her Nakedest Look Of All Time

Halle Berry is no stranger to naked dressing. In fact, she’s one of the daring aesthetic’s pioneers, having rocked controversial trends decades before they were accepted. She’s freed the nip at red carpet events, worn bikinis as tops to movie premieres, and showed off her thong at awards shows — all in the early 2000s, no less.

Now, more than two decades later, the Oscar winner is dressing as spicy ever, with her 2025 Met Gala look just the latest example.

Halle’s Nearly Naked Look

The last time the Catwoman star attended the annual fête was in 2017, and her return to the Met Gala after a near-decade hiatus was worth the wait.

Berry commissioned the help of stylist Lindsay Flores, and the result was a head-turning ascent up the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s (blue) carpeted steps in a plunging number from LaQuan Smith. The designer, known for his risqué ethos, harkened to his signature style sensibilities with Berry’s attire. The floor-length dress featured a décolletage-baring dip that slid past her chest.

Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That wasn’t the only skin-forward detail, as the entire gown was crafted in a see-through fabric, with the only “coverage” coming in the form of beaded vertical panels that lined the length of her look. Leaning fully into the naked dressing trend, the actor appeared to have skipped underwear altogether.

Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Berry completed her look with a diamond necklace and a wool felt fascinator from Jennifer Behr, with French netting.

Her Jewelry Took How Long To Create?!

The pièce de résistance of Berry’s ensemble, however, was her necklace, which has never been worn before. Per Vogue, the Cartier Tsagaan set, an ode to the Mongolian snow leopard, featured more than 31 carats of diamonds and three carats of onyx, and took more than 1,100 hours to make.

Her matching earrings were also labor-intensive, taking more than 300 hours to finish.

Her Previous Met Gala ‘Fit

The last time Berry attended the annual charity ball was in 2017. With the theme “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” she wore another see-through look. Designed by Atelier Versace, it, too, featured intricate beading throughout with metal petal appliqués that lined her train.

She paired the look with heeled sandals and diamond stud earrings.

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In sum: She’s the naked dressing icon.