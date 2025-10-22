Halle Berry has always been down to experiment with her style. While the “naked dressing” trend has only started dominating red carpets and A-lister events recently, the Catwoman actress has been sporting its essentials — sheer designs, see-through panels, and bra tops — for much longer.

Suffice to say, Berry has come a long way from wearing her prom dress at the 1986 Miss World pageant. Over the course of her decades in the spotlight, she’s favored designers like Elie Saab and Reem Acra. Whether she’s on the red carpet or attending a rockstar-studded party, her trend-setting style shines through. The key to her always-interesting looks is variety. Though she repeats some trendy details, she’s constantly changing up her go-to silhouettes. Below, check out Berry’s most memorable style moments.

Halle’s Sheer Met Gala Gown

After skipping the Met Gala for almost a decade, Berry made her glorious return to the ball in May 2025. She tapped designer LaQuan Smith to dress her for the night’s theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The end result was a stunner. Made from sparkling black fabric, Berry’s gown featured strips of sheer panels, which created a vertical stripe effect. A plunging neckline and long train added some intrigue to the look, while a cropped blazer and wool fascinator hat kept it on theme. She added diamond jewelry for some extra glamour.

“I wanted to create something for Halle that felt powerful, timeless, and sensual, a true homage to both her legacy and my brand’s identity,” Smith told Bustle about the design in May. According to him, the actress was thrilled. “She sent me a voice note saying, ‘This is the baddest I’ve felt in years. Thank you for making me feel like her.’ That meant everything to me,” Smith added at the time.

Halle’s Lacy Premiere Look

At the premiere of the her 2024 spy thriller, The Union, Berry wore another sheer number. The knee-length dress was a 2016 design from luxury lingerie brand La Perla. Made entirely of black lace, the dress featured a plunging V-neckline, bold boning, and intricate floral designs.

Halle’s Gothic Gown

Berry modeled another lacy number for the 49th NAACP Image Awards in 2018. The Gothic-style gown, designed by Reem Acra, was a sleeveless number made of glimmering red and black lace. It featured a bustier top and long train — plus, it had a sheer polka dot panel with a lace brocade running down the center.

Halle’s Outfit Repeating

In 2002, Berry made history as the first Black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, taking home the Oscar for her performance in Monster’s Ball. For the award show, the actress wore an elegant two-tone gown from Elie Saab.

The top of the dress was sheer, and an embroidered rose wrapped around the bodice. The drop-waist dress then transitioned into a rich burgundy satin skirt, which cascaded to the floor in overlapping folds.

Over 20 years later, in November 2024, Berry re-wore the gown for Elie Saab's 1001 Seasons runway show. At the time, the actress shared a clip of her runway walk on Instagram. “There are some moments in life that just happen and they change our lives forever! Winning an Academy Award in my [Elie Saab] gown was one of those moments for me!” she wrote alongside the video. “Thank you Mr. Saab for being a part of the tapestry of my life as we have been inextricably connected for 22 years now!”

Halle’s Bedazzled Blue Dress

Berry has always trended ahead of the curve. In 1998, the actress went to a Rolling Stones party to celebrate the end of the band’s Bridges to Babylon Tour at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas. For the party, the actress wore a ‘fit that would look at home on any runway today: a sheer blue/gray dress that was bedazzled in the shape of two crosses — one across her torso and another across her thighs.

Halle’s Star-Spangled Style

Berry’s future stardom might have been foreshadowed when she wore an iconic star-studded costume at the 1986 Miss World pageant. For the competition, a then 20-year-old Berry wore a bikini top and high-cut bottoms, while draped beaded necklaces and metallic stars added a festive touch. A towering headpiece and diaphanous cape completed the look.

Once a style icon, always a style icon.