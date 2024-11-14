Stop Everything, Halle Berry Just Rewore Her Most Iconic Naked Dress

Halle Berry is timeless and so are her looks. In case you didn’t already know, the actor was one of the first OG risqué dressers, rocking controversial barely there outfits in the early aughts way ahead of their trendy time — and on formal occasions, to boot. She wore a bikini as a top to a movie premiere, flaunted her whale tail at the MTV Movie Awards, and freed nip at the Emmys.

The style provocateur’s most iconic outfit from the era, however, was calcified in fashion’s Hall of Fame: her 2002 Oscars gown. It’s rare for a look to shape the contours of fashion history, and dresses like that shouldn’t be kept tucked away in the archives. Fortunately, designer Elie Saab had the same idea.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the designer celebrated his eponymous brand’s 45-year-anniversary with a massive fête in Saudi Arabia. The fashion show-slash-concert featured performances from Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, and Camila Cabello, as well as a catwalk that tapped famed supermodels like Adriana Lima and Helena Christiansen. In a genius move, Saab tapped Berry to open the show wearing the exact same dress she debuted 22 years ago.

The OG Style Moment

Nominated for her role in Monster’s Ball, Berry rolled up to the Oscars in a burgundy masterpiece. Save for some strategic floral embroidery placements, the floor-length look featured an utterly see-through top.

Her skirt was a stark, fabric-heavy contrast to the diaphanous half. With an asymmetrical low-rise waist, it featured a fitted column silhouette. For added drama, a voluminous train gathered behind her.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The Elie Saab creation made her look every bit the winner. In fact, she did win. She even made history that night as the first WOC to win the Best Actress Oscar.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Halle’s Recreation, 22 Years Later

At last night’s shindig, which called together 1,000 guests, Berry slipped into the exact same look and strutted down the catwalk. The only difference was how she styled her hair.

Tiziano da Silva/Bestimage / BACKGRID

As opposed to her 2000s-era pixie cut, Berry styled her hair in a sleek top bun.

Tiziano da Silva/Bestimage / BACKGRID

It was a moment to behold.