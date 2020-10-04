Halloween: you either love it and go wild for it, or you're just not fussed. Either way, this year we all need a little excitement to keep our spirits up, and what better way than to embrace the spookiest season of the year?! 2020 has been pretty terrifying, so we may as well get on board with the one day we can actually celebrate a good scare. What's more, these makeup brands have launched Halloween collections especially for us to enjoy, meaning just one more reason to pick out a costume, have a friend over, and have a marathon of scary movie watching while being safe and socially distanced.

Perhaps the most exciting launch I’ve seen is Colourpop Cosmetics Hocus Pocus range, which is inspired by everybody’s favourite '90s classic. Products aside, the packaging is absolutely incredible, and make picking something up an absolute must. However, Colourpop is notoriously hard to get hold of in the UK, so you may have to fork out for U.S. shipping for this one.

If you can’t quite justify the cost, I’ve found a few other great options to celebrate on October 31, which you can find below along with more details about Colourpop’s incredible Hocus Pocus range.

Happy Halloweening!

BH Cosmetics BH Drop Dead Gorgeous Lil' Bit Psycho Palette Beauty Bay £11.95 See On Beauty Bay BH Cosmetics has dropped its Drop Dead Gorgeous Collection on Beauty Bay. The four-part collection features two very Halloweeny palettes, along with a blood red brush set and some glitter blood. And with everything under £20, you can pick up more than one piece! Shop the collection here.

Makeup Revolution x SFX Halloween SFX Ultimate Face Paint Face Palette Makeup Revolution £6 See On Makeup Revolution The Halloween SFX Collection by Makeup Revolution consists of just three pieces, but they're all under £6 and have everything you need to make a creative Halloween look if you love this time of year. There's the Ultimate face Paint palette, the Bloody Spray, and the Scar Putty. Shop the full collection here.

In Your Dreams In Your Dreams Halloween Black Merlinite Face Stickers ASOS £7.50 See On ASOS The easiest way to make a little effort on Halloween is with some face stickers, such as these by In Your Dreams. The new spooky designs are available on ASOS, and are £7.50 each. Shop the full collection here.

Barry M Halloween Glitter Bundle Barry M £10 See On Barry M Trust Barry M to make a killer Halloween range for seriously impressive prices. You can either pick up this 'Glitter Bundle,' or shop their individual Halloween buys such as their black nail polish and lipstick duo. Shop the full collection here.