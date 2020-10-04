Halloween: you either love it and go wild for it, or you're just not fussed. Either way, this year we all need a little excitement to keep our spirits up, and what better way than to embrace the spookiest season of the year?! 2020 has been pretty terrifying, so we may as well get on board with the one day we can actually celebrate a good scare. What's more, these makeup brands have launched Halloween collections especially for us to enjoy, meaning just one more reason to pick out a costume, have a friend over, and have a marathon of scary movie watching while being safe and socially distanced.
Perhaps the most exciting launch I’ve seen is Colourpop Cosmetics Hocus Pocus range, which is inspired by everybody’s favourite '90s classic. Products aside, the packaging is absolutely incredible, and make picking something up an absolute must. However, Colourpop is notoriously hard to get hold of in the UK, so you may have to fork out for U.S. shipping for this one.
If you can’t quite justify the cost, I’ve found a few other great options to celebrate on October 31, which you can find below along with more details about Colourpop’s incredible Hocus Pocus range.