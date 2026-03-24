Growing up in the 2000s, Hannah Montana had me fantasizing about two things: a career as a global pop star and a walk-in closet with the hottest styles, every shoe, every color. While the former will sadly remain a pipe dream, the latter is at least somewhat within reach.

Throughout the show’s four seasons plus big-screen movie, Hannah’s high-octane color palette, aggressive layering technique, and more-is-more ethos became the blueprint for the noughties’ signature chaotic fashion. Hannah took the stage in mismatched prints; accessorized sparkly sequined dresses with massive, clashing belts; and loved purely aesthetic, non-functional accessories such as neckties around her bare neck — and I wanted nothing more than to dress like her.

Clearly, I’m far from the only one. Exactly 20 years since the show premiered, Miley Cyrus’ alter ego continues to be a style influencer. Not only is there a new generation of viewers recreating her most memorable looks on TikTok, but those who grew up watching the show admit she still inspires their adult style.

If you need inspo beyond the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special, which is now streaming on Disney+, I asked Bustle staffers for their recs for a Hannah-inspired wardrobe and how they’d style them today, and their picks were totally pop star-worthy.

“Skirts have been boring for years now. Drab! Shapeless! I’m sorry, I miss the flirty little numbers of the 2000s. With tiered ruffles and a few scattered sequins, this one fits the bill. It’d be equally at home on an eighth-grader or a secret pop star, but the grown-up color keeps it from feeling like a costume. I’d wear it with a cream cardigan and brown cowboy boots.” — Hannah Orenstein, deputy editor of lifestyle and wellness

“Hannah’s style evolved over the series, but some of her best looks came at the very beginning, when she leaned into the bright, bubbly Y2K pop-girl style. Now, the aesthetic is making a major comeback, thanks to modern-day stars like Zara Larsson and PinkPantheress — meaning there’s no better time to hop on the trend. One staple of Hannah’s closet is, of course, a statement belt. This one from Free People comes in a variety of colors to go with any outfit, and has fab star details that scream ‘she might even be a rockstar.’ For the full effect, layer it over a fitted top.” — Megan LaCreta, editorial associate

“No one rocked a cropped vest quite like Hannah, who loved layering hers under tanks and tees. For a more grown-up look, I’d skip the undershirt and wear a denim cropped vest as is, perhaps with barrel jeans for a Canadian tux moment or Y2K-esque cargo pants.” — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

“I was not into the capri comeback until I watched the Hannah-versary special and saw Miley looking so chic in her capris, that I was like, ‘You know, maybe it’s time to try them again.’” — Gaby Bondi, entertainment editor

“Animal print is in for 2026, but Hannah Montana was always ahead of the trends. A yellow zebra print T-shirt with a corset-style belt and white miniskirt might not be in the cards for me anytime soon, but this sheer long sleeve is an updated way to channel the ‘Rockstar’ energy. (Maybe I’ll even pair it with a cream-colored mini, so I can really make my fellow Hannah proud.)” — Hannah Kerns, BDG staffer

“No one pulled off a red leather jacket better than Hannah Montana. Bold red jackets loaded with everything from sequins to grommets were a staple in her wardrobe from the first episode to the finale, and 20 years later, I’m still coveting the perfect one to have my Hannah moment. This embossed Gucci jacket feels like an elevated version of Hannah’s signature that she’d wear today (after all, Miley Cyrus is a Gucci ambassador).” — Jake Viswanath, entertainment writer

“A newsboy cap wasn’t a regular part of Hannah’s pop star uniform, but the handful of times she did rock one made a serious impression on me. As a kid, I had an embroidered denim Hannah Montana-themed version of my own, but now, I might go with a more grown-up iteration, like this sleek cap with braided trim from Wolf & Badger.” — ML

“If you could count on one thing, it was Hannah wearing a skirt over jeans. This sequin scarf from Anthropologie is a dreamy way to channel that same energy. Available in black, ivory, and pink lace, you can tie this on top of your favorite jeans to add visual interest with a touch of cottagecore. Even better, the do-it-all accessory can be used as a headscarf or coverup too.” — Alexis Morillo, lifestyle editor

“I missed the boat when these Danielle Guizio micro miniskirts were trending in 2013, but with the Hannah-sance upon us, sequins are making their way back into my wardrobe.” — Sophie Fishman, editorial associate

“As a self-proclaimed lazy fashion girl, I’m such a sucker for a cutesy jacket. Throw it on with a pair of jeans and you’ve got yourself a full ‘fit. That’s why Hannah’s ‘Let's Get Crazy’ performance attire from the movie was such a standout for me — even though she was wearing a pink tiered ruffle dress with a huge coquettecore bow front and center, the cropped floral jacket was the star of the look. Need.” — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor of experiences and style

“Using a cami as a layering piece is as Y2K-coded as it gets, but this double-layer illusion tee from ASOS gives that look a chic upgrade. Bonus points for the on-trend butter yellow and baby blue color way that feels just as beachy as Miley Stewart’s waterfront Malibu mansion.” — AM

“I credit my undying love for sequined minis — particularly those with big paillettes — to Hannah and Hannah alone. Though she reserved hers for the stage, I will wear mine everywhere else, including a fun event or date night. This pink one feels especially romantic.” — AL