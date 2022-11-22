The 20 Best Hanukkah Pajamas To Buy For The Whole Family
Plaid prints, colorful menorah motifs, and dreidels galore.
The holiday season is here, and whether you like it or not, the matching pajama photos are imminent. The tradition has been around long before the internet was there to share the proof for all your mutuals to see, but in the last few years, we’ve seen a major rise in popularity. Now, kitschy, themed loungewear is almost as quintessential as an ugly holiday sweater — and I, for one, am absolutely loving it.
If it’s not already, your feed will soon be inundated with hundreds of people posing in the same buffalo plaid sets and Christmas tree-printed onesies, but little to no Hanukkah styles. It’s time to change that, don’t you think?
Thankfully, there are plenty of Hanukkah pajamas — covered in festive motifs and traditional Judaica, no less — that will help you celebrate in cozy, comfy style. From dreidel-spotted onesies to menorah printed pants and customizable tops, the internet is filled with a range of kitschy-fun Hanukkah pajamas.
Ahead, I’ll help you find the perfect PJs for you and your whole family (including your fur baby, obviously) for this year’s Festival of Lights. From simple plaid patterns to personalized styles and beyond, here are our top 20 picks.