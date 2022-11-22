The holiday season is here, and whether you like it or not, the matching pajama photos are imminent. The tradition has been around long before the internet was there to share the proof for all your mutuals to see, but in the last few years, we’ve seen a major rise in popularity. Now, kitschy, themed loungewear is almost as quintessential as an ugly holiday sweater — and I, for one, am absolutely loving it.

If it’s not already, your feed will soon be inundated with hundreds of people posing in the same buffalo plaid sets and Christmas tree-printed onesies, but little to no Hanukkah styles. It’s time to change that, don’t you think?

Thankfully, there are plenty of Hanukkah pajamas — covered in festive motifs and traditional Judaica, no less — that will help you celebrate in cozy, comfy style. From dreidel-spotted onesies to menorah printed pants and customizable tops, the internet is filled with a range of kitschy-fun Hanukkah pajamas.

Ahead, I’ll help you find the perfect PJs for you and your whole family (including your fur baby, obviously) for this year’s Festival of Lights. From simple plaid patterns to personalized styles and beyond, here are our top 20 picks.

Hanukkah Lions Print Matching Family Pajama Set Target Size 3/6–6/9 month, 12 month –3T, 4–12 youth, XS–4X women’s, S–5X men, M–5X men’s tall $25 See on Target Target’s cozy design features Hanukkah lions lighting candles and spinning dreidels. Designed to be breathable, they’re perfect for your post-Hanukkah feast.

Matching Family Adult Two-Piece Pajamas Monica + Andy Size newborn–24 months, 2T–10, S–XL adult $50 See on Monica + Family Shop these subtle menorah-covered sets for everyone in your home — from your newborn to their favorite grandparent. This set is a limited edition, though, so get it while you can.

PJ Salvage Women's Loungewear Flannel Set Amazon XS-XL $69.95 See on Amazon Dog lovers, this one is for you (and me...mostly me). Picture this: You’re watching your first holiday movie of the season (I suggest Falling For Christmas), snuggling with a glass of wine, swaddled in a cozy set of pajamas covered in Jewish puppies. Sounds like a dream come true right? Plus, reviewers say these are extra thick, so they’re great for when the temperature dips.

CafePress Spelling Chanukah Hanukkah Hanukah Pajama Set Amazon Size S-XXL $39.99 See on Amazon Informational and comfortable, this set showcases the “proper” spelling of the much-debated subject: How to properly spell Hanukkah (IYKYK). Although the top remains the same, the different bottoms make this duo easy to customize to your liking.

Printed Flannel Pajama Set Old Navy XS–4X and XS–XXL Tall $39.99 See on Old Navy This pair of PJs has over 2,000 five-star reviews, so you know they’re good. They’re designed for all bodies — including kids, partners, and even pets. Made of cotton to keep you cozy, not only are these super cute, but they glow in the dark (yes, you read that right).

Tipsy Elves' Women's Blue Hanukkah Jumpsuit Amazon XS–3X women, S–4X men $84.95 See on Amazon A colorful Hanukkah-themed onesie had to make the list, because sometimes you just want to throw on something comfy without giving it much thought. Show everyone you’re deep in the holiday spirit.

Lazy One Flapjacks, Matching Pajamas Amazon 6 months, 18 months, 2T–4T, 6–12 youth, XS–XXL Adult $49.99 See on Amazon Not to be dramatic, but I’m obsessed with these fair isle pajamas — mostly because the butt pocket says “Happy Hanukkah.” Quirky, fun, and festive; just imagine how iconic these would look in a family photo. And these are preshrunk, so you don’t have to worry about them shrinking in the wash.

Oy to the World Blue Plaid Family Chanukah Pajamas, Hanukkah family pajamas Etsy Size 0–24 months, 2–5 footies, 2–14 youth, XS-XL women, S–2X men, XS-4X dog $25.99 See on Etsy These pajamas read “oy to the world” — need I say more? Plus, the dark blue and black plaid is a classic Hanukkah combo. So festive and made of comfortable material, everyone in your family will want at least two pairs.

CafePress Happy Hanukkah Pajamas Amazon Size S–XXL $47.99 See on Amazon A simple “Happy Hanukkah” top with a colorful bottom is just the way to go sometimes. Since there are five different bottom choices, you’ll surely find one to match your aesthetic. Created with breathable cotton, these are so comfy you’re never going to want to take them off.

Supmatchy Family Hanukkah Matching Clothes Sets Amazon Newborn–24 months, 2T–12 years old, XS–XL women, XS–3X Men $19.99 See on Amazon Are you a plaid lover? If so, this is the perfect set to get your family. It’s cute and a little bit corny, but what else could you possibly want from your PJs?

Holiday Flapjack Pajamas - Christmas and Hanukkah Adult Onesie Family PJs Amazon Size S–XL women, M–XXL men $39.99 See on Amazon Another day, another super fun holiday onesie perfect for twinning. This baby is best paired with a large cup of hot chocolate and fuzzy socks.

Funny Hanukkah Pajama Shirt - This is My Pajamakah Gift Tee Amazon 2T–4T, XS–L youth, S–3X women, S–3X men $14.99 See on Amazon You can never have enough sleep shirts. Pair this one with your favorite flannel bottoms for the most comfortable holiday look yet. (It also comes in sizes for the whole family.)

Hanukkah Buffalo Check Matching Family Pajamas Collection Target Available sizes: 3/6 month –6/9 months, 12M–3T, 4–12 youth, XS–4X women, S–5X Men, M–XL tall, 3XL –5XL tall $25 See on Target A blue checked print is the perfect subtle yet festive option for Hanukkah. You can also shop matching socks and a blanket — everything you need for a snowy day in.

Hanukkah Splatter Paint Pajamas Midrash Manicures Size 2T–5T, 6–12 youth, S–XL $42 See on Midrash Manicures Inspired by the ‘90s, these paint splatter Hanukkah pajamas will offer the sense of nostalgia you’re craving. They’re also covered in bright and colorful dreidels, menorahs, and Jewish stars.

Personalized Happy Hanukkah Pajamas Etsy Size XS–3X, 0–70 pound dog $28 See on Etsy Like the L.L. Bean tote, only in pajama form, you can customize these to say whatever you want. You can even get your dog a matching bandana.

Matching Women's Hanukkah Family Pajama Set Macy's Size 6/9 month –24 months, 2/3T–14/16, XS–3X women, S–XL men and S/M–L/XL pet $36.99 See on Macy's This striped set is sprinkled with menorahs and dreidels. The jogger style stays put while you sleep and can easily be paired with sneakers (if you dare).

Hanukkah Fair Isle Pajamas Modern Tribe Size XS-XL $54 See on Modern Tribe This fair isle-inspired set has me dreaming of winter flurries. Soft and luxe, you’ll be wearing these for years to come — and so will your family.

Personalized Dreidel Hanukkah Pajamas for Baby Kids Adult & Pets Etsy Size 0–24 months, 2T–4T, 5–12 youth, XS–XXL women, S–3X men, 0–120 pound pet $23.95 See on Etsy These Hanukkah pajamas can easily masquerade as sweats, so you can successfully avoid real pants all holiday season.

Awkward Styles Family Christmas Pajamas Happy Hanukkah Set Amazon Newborn–24 months, XS-XL youth, XS-XL women, XS–XXL Men $19.95 See on Old Navy Although not traditional Hanukkah colors, green and red still feel festive. Made from 100% cotton, these cozy plaid pants and matching Hanukkah motif PJs are a great gift for everyone, including yourself.