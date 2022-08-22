Put down your Monday morning coffee, I’ve got something better. My beloved Harry Styles is half-naked on the new October/November cover of Rolling Stone UK. Oh, Harry (insert a swooning sigh).

On the cover, a couple of things capture my attention. First off, he’s holding a pink-frosted birthday cake with candles, which looks almost as lovely as he does. Secondly, he’s posing topless, wearing a fuzzy white coat with nothing underneath but a pair of shimmering pink metallic boxer shorts.

Though the classic, rockstar sex appeal is clearly the main event, his boxers also offer a subtle nod to the Barbiecore aesthetic currently being embraced by the fashion world. Styles’s bubblegum bottoms were plucked from JW Anderson’s fall 2022 menswear collection — in fact, he’s sporting the same pair in blue on other editions of the cover. Starring as Rolling Stone’s global star, Styles appears on 14 different covers, including India, Italy, Japan, the UK, and more.

On India’s cover, for example, Styles lounges in a yellow lawn chair, staring directly into my soul, in particular. Fully shirted in this shot, he donned a unique, diamond-pattern polo sweater by Botter, a Parisian brand that takes inspiration from Caribbean culture. It’s an utterly fabulous look, combining preppy style with sheer glamour.

Rolling Stone UK

Rolling Stone India

Meanwhile, on the US cover, the “As It Was” singer is dressed in a bold red-and-white striped unitard worn under a chunky mustard Marni cardigan. Holding a blue flower, Styles is giving me a look that says: I know, I’m very stylish and good-looking, but I’m also thoughtful and kind. Join me for a stroll through my garden?

Rolling Stone US

On the covers, he’s dubbed the King of Pop and the World’s Most Wanted Man. Truer words have never been written.