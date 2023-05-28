Hate Tight Clothes That Cling To Your Body? You'll Love These Pieces With Rave Amazon Reviews

More often than not, I’m a “loose-fit” kind of gal. I live for a slouchy sleeve, relaxed jeans are my go-to, and oversized loungewear is my love language. To me, there’s just nothing worse than sitting in clothes that are overly tight. The key is purchasing pieces that won’t cling to the body but still maintain a polished look.

If you feel the same — or if you’re a fan of fitted looks who’s keen to switch up their style — I’ve got a lineup of must-haves that are waiting to be worn. Below are 40 picks that are undeniably comfortable, but don’t sacrifice style. They’re all on Amazon and will arrive at your door in the blink of an eye if you have Prime shipping. Keep scrolling, because an upgraded closet awaits...

1 This Flowy Free People Tank Free People Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon Free People is the epitome of hippie-chic clothing that flows with your body, so it only makes sense to include a staple from their line. A classic tank can do wonders for a wardrobe and this one features a lightweight weave with a V-neckline in the front and back. You can wear it out and about, but it’s also perfect for workouts because it absorbs sweat and has an accelerated drying time thanks to the airy construction. Available sizes: XX-Small—X-Large

Available colors: 12

2 An Oversized Romper That’s Effortlessly Chic PRETTYGARDEN Oversized Printed Romper Amazon $38 See On Amazon Rompers are one of my favorite things to wear, because you get the coverage of shorts and the billowy feel of a dress. This one features an easy snap closure, quarter-length sleeves, and a wrap design that ties up at the waist. The V-neckline isn’t too plunging, and airy feel will keep you cool all day. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 19

3 The Half-Zip Sweatshirt With A Lived-In Feel Floral Find Half-Zip Sweatshirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you're feeling frigid in the colder months or its sweltering outside and the air conditioner is blasting, you need this collared sweatshirt on-hand. You can wear it zipped all the way up for a turtleneck design or all the way down and layer your favorite tee underneath. The lining is super soft and the ribbed wrists and hemline add a polished look. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 26

4 This Vacay-Ready Skirt In Sunny Florals Romwe High Waist A-Line Flare Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made of 100% rayon, this casual skirt is comfy enough for pairing with sneakers to run your daytime errands, but you can also swap the kicks for heeled sandals and wear this to a nice dinner. The lightweight design has a smocked, stretchy waist that feels incredibly comfortable, and you can even choose from different lengths if you prefer a longer hem. Available sizes: Large Plus—4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 9

5 The Oversized Graphic Tee That’ll Never Go Out Of Style SOLY HUX Oversized Graphic T-Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon I love pieces you can wear in a multitude of ways. This graphic tee also doubles as a T-shirt dress if you’re into a really baggy look. The 100% polyester fabric offers an oversized feel while the wide sleeves drape almost to your elbows, and you can choose from multiple graphics. Pair this with leggings or some stockings — the outfit possibilities are honestly endless. Available sizes: Large Plus—4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 6

6 A Plaid Button-Down For That Extra Layer Of Warmth SweatyRocks Plaid Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Throw on this plaid plaid button-up as an easy layer-on piece or wear it on its own tucked into jeans. It sports a curved hem, classic collar, and lightweight fabric that feels soft on the skin. You won’t feel constricted thanks to the boyfriend-style fit, but if you like a super oversized look the seller recommend sizing up. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 37

7 This Ethereal Ruffled Maxi Dress Tiered Ruffled Cami Maxi Dress Amazon $0 See On Amazon Don’t tell anyone, but this maxi dress is one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets. With a tiered design and tie-up shoulder straps, it offers a versatile look with a flowy fit. It’s incredibly breezy, debuts a subtle ruffling that embellishes the square neckline, and you can style it up or down with just a change of shoe. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 13

8 A Button-Down Shirt That’s The Opposite Of Stuffy Astylish Loose Button-Down Shirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon You can dress this button-down shirt up for the office or down for your weekend errands. It’s not only versatile, it’s super-comfy because it’s made from 100% cotton. It has a curved hem that's lightweight, meaning it's a dream to wear on hotter days, plus two chest pockets and a classic collar. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 23

9 The Jumpsuit You’ll Need When You Don’t Know What To Wear ANRABESS Loose Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon This floaty jumpsuit is made to feel so loose and breezy, with generous wide legs, that you could probably sleep in it and be happy. It’s a one-and-done which means outfit planning is a cinch, and it’s made of soft, breathable material (without being see-through) so is comfy even when temperatures soar. The spaghetti straps make for a feminine feel and they’re adjustable so you can easily find your fit. Available sizes: Small—X-Large

Available colors: 25

10 A Cardigan You’ll Reach For Every Single Season Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $35 See On Amazon This lightweight and layer-worthy cardigan is everything your closet is missing. Made of 55% cotton for a nice soft stretch, the comfy yarn keeps you warm all day without overheating. It even features two front pockets for your on-the-go goodies. Available sizes: X-Small—6X

Available colors: 19

11 This Objectively Perfect Flared Skirt Made By Johnny Skater Skirt Amazon $12 See On Amazon A twirl-worthy skirt is a staple in almost every closet. Featuring an A-line silhouette and playful length, this mini will turn heads. The waist is elasticated to hug your midsection, and there’s a double-stitched hem that’ll hold up over time. Pair this with a tank or a cozy sweater and you’re ready to go. Available sizes: X-Small—3X-Large

Available colors: 48

12 A “Wear Everywhere” T-Shirt Dress MOLERANI T-Shirt Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Truly, I can’t think of a place you couldn’t wear this T-shirt dress. It’s comfy, it’s cute, and the ultra-breezy fit definitely won’t leave you feeling like you can’t move. It’s made of a rayon and spandex material thats stretches with ease, plus it’s available in nearly 60 colors for a perfect match. Available sizes: X-Small—3X-Large

Available colors: 58

13 The Ultra-Trendy Cropped Utility Jacket Onedreamer Oversized Cropped Utility Jacket Amazon $46 See On Amazon For me, a utility jacket immediately takes an outfit to the next level. Add this one as a lightweight layer on top of any look without sacrificing comfort. There’s a button-up closure so you have the option to wear it open or closed for warmth, and the drawstring hem allows you to cinch it for a more fitted look. The two chest pockets aren’t just for aesthetics — they’re also super-roomy, plus the classic collar adds another elevated detail. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 15

14 These Ruffle Belted Shorts For A Dressier Look Dokotoo Ruffle Belted Shorts Amazon $27 See On Amazon Spoiler alert: These the shorts you’ll be wearing all season long. Whether it’s humid or dry, warm weather demands an airy silhouette — and that’s where these high-waisted shorts come in. They feature a breezy fit with a shirred, stretchy waistband that ties into a super-cute bow, and there’s pockets on either side. Opt for these when you need a pair of shorts that you can dress up. Available sizes: Small—X-Large

Available colors: 8

15 A Slouchy Waffle Knit Top That Won’t Cling MEROKEETY V-Neck Batwing Waffle Knit Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon Featuring a classic V-neckline and a relaxed half-sleeve, this top sits loosely on the body for maximum mobility. It’s crafted from polyester for the perfect blend of softness with stretch, and the lightweight feel makes it wearable year-round. The waffle knit offers texture, while its high-low hem is ideal both to tuck into jeans or pair with leggings. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 20

16 A Throwback Windbreaker That’s Peak Dopamine Dressing SweatyRocks Color-Block Windbreaker Amazon $30 See On Amazon This windbreaker is giving major 90s vibes. (Does anyone else remember Mario Lopez sporting a jacket just like this in Saved by the Bell?) Its nostalgic color-blocking brightens up a look while the polyester fabrication offer an extra layer of lightweight warmth. The cuffs and the hem are elasticated, while the drop shoulder and classic collar give it a true windbreaker structure. Available sizes: XX-Small—3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 16

17 The Puff-Sleeved Top You’ll Wonder Why You Hadn’t Bought Before OFEEFAN Pleated Puff Sleeve Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a not-your-average tee, this pick is for you. The pleated puff-sleeve design separates this top from the basics you have in your T-shirt lineup with its subtle flair. The fit is close but never clingy and the curved hem looks great if you want to wear it un-tucked. The V-neckline sits high for a more modest look — not to mention, it comes in nearly every color imaginable. Available sizes: Small—3X-Large

Available colors: 34

18 A Slouchy Sweatpant For After The Gym (Or On The Couch) HeSaYep Baggy Sweatpants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Can we all agree that comfy sweatpants are necessary when it comes to loungewear? These by HeSaYep are the perfect amount of baggy, in addition to being super-soft and having two roomy side pockets. They hug your stomach because of the elasticated waist, but never in a way that restricts movement. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 11

19 The Boardroom-Ready Blouse Your Work Wardrobe Needs Romwe Short Sleeve Tie Neck Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Your coworkers will vote you best-dressed when you wear this blouse to your next meeting. The combination of billowy sleeves paired with the tie-neck design is undeniably chic. It’s made from 100% polyester so it’ll maintain an airy feel even after washing, plus it’s long enough to wear with pants or tuck into a pencil skirt. Available sizes: 1X—4X

Available colors: 4

20 The High-Waisted Mom Jeans That Are Deceptively Comfy luvamia High Waist Balloon Tapered Mom Jeans Amazon $38 See On Amazon Yes, jeans can be comfortable. In fact, these tapered jeans are cut from 75% cotton so you can guarantee they’re extremely soft and breathable. They have a relaxed fit with subtle pleats, a classic zipper closure, and five functional pockets. The cuffing on the ankle is totally optional, but highly recommended if you want to further elevate this stylish denim. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 12

21 This Oversized Jumpsuit: An Instant Outfit Aoysky Oversized Button-Up Jumpsuit Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re prone to mornings that require you to look cute in literally no time at all, this oversized jumpsuit is for you. For an effortless look, slip into this easy must-have for a relaxed, loose-fitting ensemble — it even looks great layered over a turtleneck in cooler weather. The best part? It also has pockets, and a button-down closure that lets you control just how deep your V-neck goes. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 21

22 A Roomy Knit Cardigan For Rainy Days QUALFORT Oversized Cotton Knit Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon This all-purpose outfit topper is an immediate “add to cart” style, according to more than 3,500 five-star ratings. Its slouchy sleeves give a little extra warmth in a 100% cotton woven knit. There’s buttons lining along the front of the cardigan, and its hem hits right at the thigh for the ultimate casual look. Pick from bright pink or mustard yellow in addition to neutrals and get ready to refuse to wear anything else. Available sizes: Small—3X-Large

Available colors: 26

23 A Pair Of Tried-And-True Drawstring Shorts ROSKIKI Casual Drawstring Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon I’ll keep this short(s): You need these drawstring shorts. They come with an elasticated waistband, roomy pleated legs, and two utility pockets. They’re made of 100% cotton for guaranteed softness, and are so lightweight that you can even wear them as a swimsuit cover-up. These are officially my staple pair of shorts, and they’ve never failed me! Available sizes: Small—3X-Large

Available colors: 32

24 This Pleated Blouse That’s Beautifully Draped FSHAOES Mock Neck Pleated Batwing Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon The timelessness of this blouse is unmatched, and its batwing sleeves and high neckline lend infinite amounts of style. It’s made of 100% polyester for a lightweight feel and is sleeveless so you won’t have to worry about sacrificing full range of motion. Wear this to the office or on your next dinner date — this is sure to become an elevated essential in your closet. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 21

25 A Denim Boyfriend Jacket You’ll Want On-Hand 24/7 Omoone Oversized Denim Jacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon A jean jacket is always an essential. This one is made from 100% cotton so you’re guaranteed a soft-to-the-touch feel. It features two chest pockets, two hand pockets, and two large inside pockets — you’ll have ample room for any essentials. The relaxed, oversized fit loosely drapes over the body for a fun menswear shape. If you’re in the market for a game-changing denim jacket, this is it. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 8

26 These Iconic Jeans With A Vintage Fit Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Heritage High-Rise Loose Straight Jeans Amazon $33 See On Amazon Nothing is worse than jeans that make you feel like you have no range of motion. Enter: these loose, straight jeans by Levi’s. No matter which denim wash you pick, the cotton, polyester, and elastane-blend fabric guarantee they won’t feel stiff on the body. They have a classic five-pocket style, a zipper fly, and just the right amount of structure. Available sizes: 2—28

Available colors: 2

27 This Tie-Dye Lounge Set You’ll Be Living In MakeMeChic Tie Dye Short Sleeve Top And Shorts Loungewear Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Loungewear is my love language, and I love this tie-dye set. It comes with a cotton-spandex fabrication that softly stretches while maintaining a slouchy feel. The shorts have a cute ruffle hemline and a drawstring waist, while the top features wide sleeves and a crewneck cut. This is a necessity on days you’re working from home or lounging around the house. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 5

28 This Trendy Patterned Midi Skirt With Deep Pockets EXLURA Midi Swing Skirt With Pockets Amazon $34 See On Amazon Switch out trousers for this fun midi swing skirt. It has a high elastic waist that feels super-comfortable, an A-line silhouette, and two spacious pockets that’ll fit your phone or credit cards. If leopard print isn’t your thing, it also comes in other patterns like polka dots and fun florals. Available sizes: X-Small —XX-Large

Available colors: 20

29 These One-And-Done Linen Overalls Gihuo Loose Linen Overalls Amazon $26 See On Amazon The overalls trend is back and better than ever. If you’re looking to hop on the bandwagon, consider starting with this pair by Gihuo. They’re lightweight thanks to the linen-cotton material and they offer adjustable straps that make it easy to fit your perfect fit. The wide legs are airy enough to walk around in all day, plus there’s a total of five pockets for anything you want to take with you on the go. Available sizes: Small—3X-Large

Available colors: 21

30 A Cozy-Light Waffle Knit Shacket Dokotoo Waffle Knit Shacket Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you want a shacket that provides warmth but isn’t going to leave you feeling overheated, this is it. It’s made with a nubby waffle knit fabric that’s soft on the skin, comes with a convenient chest pocket, and the classic button-down closure. Pair this with leggings or let it casually hang over a pair of denim shorts for a day in the park. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 13

31 The Sweat Shorts You Won’t Want To Take Off AUTOMET Sweat Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon No one likes to feel constricted when they’re lounging, which is why these sweat shorts are an absolute must. The drawstring closure makes it easy to get your perfect fit, and the skin-friendly polyester-rayon blend is frictionless and smooth to the touch. And, whether you’re running errands or running a mile, you’ll be delighted by the two roomy side pockets. Available sizes: X-Small—3X-Large

Available colors: 35

32 An Oversized Jumpsuit You Can Actually Dress Up ZESICA Strapless Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $43 See On Amazon This is the jumpsuit you reach for when you need a less casual look. The strapless neckline automatically makes it more elegant and the belt at the waist (which is detachable) ties into a super-cute bow. Even better? It has pockets! It’s wildly stylish, but you’ll feel comfy all day long because of the soft, buttery material. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 18

33 The Chiffon Blouse That Always Looks Good PRETTYGARDEN Chiffon Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon This loose-fitting chiffon blouse features flowy sleeves that cinch in at the cuff (giving them an elegant bell shape) while the all-over Swiss dots add a bit of texture. The high neckline gives you space to accessorize with a necklace or two, and the lightweight fabric is extremely breathable so you can wear this without any worry of overheating. Available sizes: Small—X-Large

Available colors: 19

34 These Drawstring Joggers With A Broken-In Feel Dokotoo Soft Drawstring Joggers Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whether you need comfortable pants for an upcoming long-haul flight, or love a good jogger for around the house, try these out ASAP. They have a stretchy waistband with an adjustable drawstring that won’t dig into your stomach and two deep pockets. They’re so comfy you might forget you’re even wearing them at all. Available sizes: Small— 4X-Large

Available colors: 32

35 A Roomy Button-Down That’s Business Casual BIG DART Oversized Button-Down Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Every fashion lover needs a great basic button-down shirt in their wardrobe that they can throw on over jeans, shorts, skirts — anything, really. This shirt is a crisp staple with cuffed shorter sleeves, a stand-up collar, and an oversized structure. Choose from neutral solid colors as well as brighter shades and even a color-block option. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 25

36 This Maxi Dress That Feels Right For Just About Any Occasion Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you need some effortless dresses for your wardrobe rotation, this one by Amazon Essentials is just the thing. It’s is made from a rayon-elastane blend that’s buttery and breathable, with great drape and stretch. The fixed waistband paired with the relaxed fit make this ideal for running errands or your next hangout with friends. Available sizes: X-Small—6X

Available colors: 9

37 A Chic Tunic Tee With Stylish Drape LIYOHON Tunic Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Featuring a loose fit, boat neckline, and bracelet-ready sleeves, this tunic top is an absolute essential. It’s crafted from polyester and cotton for a soft feel against the skin, and the batwing sleeves will set this apart from the rest of your tops. It’s long enough to offer coverage when you’re wearing leggings while being lightweight enough to tuck into your favorite pair of pants, which is key for year-round wear. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 15

38 The Oversized Hoodie You’ll Want In Every Color Yousify Full Zip Hoodie Amazon $39 See On Amazon This is the hoodie you’ll be living in. The zip-up is equally as comfy as it is cute. With an oversized fit, you can run your errands in cozy comfort. It’s lined with fleece for some added warmth — not to mention, two pockets for anything you want to take on the go. The colors available range from a fun, pastel pink to a bold bright red, but don’t sleep on the versatile neutrals. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 22

39 The Luxe Satin Outfit That Feels Like Pajamas PRETTYGARDEN Satin Puff Crop Top And Palazzo Pants Amazon $41 See On Amazon Although this two-piece outfit set look like something you’d wear to a rooftop cocktail party or high-brow brunch, the duo actually feels just as comfy as loungewear. They feature a kicked-out wide-legged pant that flows to the ground in a silky satin fabric that’s light on the skin. The pull-on closure means you won’t have to fuss with buttons or zippers, while the high-waisted design hugs your midsection. Pair them with the matching crop top alongside a heel or your go-to sandal, and you’re all set. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 18