Music’s biggest night delivered on all accounts. The 68th annual Grammy Awards made history, with record-breaking wins for stars like Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish. But even before the award ceremony kicked off, celebs were making fashion history on the red carpet.

The “naked dressing” trend was ubiquitous at the award show, with stars like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter sporting barely-there looks with maximum impact. Never one to miss a sartorial moment, Heidi Klum followed the de facto dress code, wearing two back-to-back naked looks over Grammys weekend.

Heidi’s Red Hot Gown

Klum was one of the first celebs to jump on the naked dressing trend. The supermodel is a longtime fan of the less-is-more mentality, especially when it comes to her vacation wardrobe, but she doesn’t shy away from elevating the trend for red carpet appearances.

On Jan. 31, she brought naked dressing to Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton. Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn for the event, Klum donned a crimson gown from Maria Lucia Hohan. The pleated dress featured a plunging halter neckline, flowing skirt, and thigh-high slit. She coupled the dress with a matching shearling coat from DUCIE and a pair of open-toe scarlet heels.

Her Very Naked Grammys Look

The next day, Klum attended the Grammy Awards. For the Feb. 1 red carpet, she took naked dressing to the next level in a custom look by German designer Marina Hoermanseder.

The strapless mini dress mimicked the appearance of being entirely nude — buckle details along the sides were the only giveaway that the model was wearing anything at all. Styled once again by Zangardi and Haenn, Klum kept her look minimalistic with nude pumps. She accessorized with only a few rings and gold earrings.

In a Feb. 2 Instagram post shared by Klum and Hoermanseder, the model explained that the dress was sculpted from leather, using a mold of her body. Then, it was lacquered and spray-painted to match her skin tone. The mini was so form-fitting that Klum’s walk was confined to a tiptoe — she told People she’d be “giving a standing ovation the entire night.”

These looks certainly deserve an hours-long round of applause.