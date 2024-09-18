Heidi Klum channeled Baby spice in a plunging sequin dress.

After a whirlwind weekend full of exciting events and unforgettable outfits, Heidi Klum is back at work just in time for the America’s Got Talent finals.

The penultimate episode of the reality competition show took place on Sept. 17, and allowed the Season 19 finalists to take the stage one last time before the finale on Sept. 24. Although stakes were high, Klum managed to lighten the mood with a playful homage to Baby Spice.

Heidi’s Baby Spice Cosplay

Oct. 31 is still a ways away, but as the undisputed queen of Halloween parties, Heidi Klum is allowed to start dressing up as early as she wants. She seemed to subliminally kick off the spooky season festivities on Sept. 17, when she arrived to the America’s Got Talent red carpet in a striking sequin gown from The New Arrivals that will seriously spice up your life.

The sparkly dress, which retails for $1,550, features a plunging halter top neckline and visible underwire detailing for added support. Though the gown radiates a sweet pinkish-lavender color against the flash of the cameras, the FWRD website describes the garment as a “tropical violet.”

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The back of the gown features an almost entirely open-back design with a single strap across the mid-back.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Sure, a sequin dress doesn’t automatically warrant a Baby Spice comparison. But what really took the ensemble over the top was Klum’s 90s-inspired half-up, half-down ‘do — a hairstyle that has since become synonymous with the youngest member of the Spice Girls, Emma Bunton.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

To complete the ~spicy~ look, the 51-year-old sported a diamond-studded choker necklace, silver statement earrings, and a vibrant eyeshadow moment that perfectly matched the unique shade of her dress.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Clearly still riding the high of the night, Klum shared BTS moments from the episode on Instagram on Sept. 17. In one video, she sits at the judges table next to co-star Sofia Vergara, who lovingly douses Klum in confetti.

She even returned to her modeling roots for a stylish 360-degree video in which she showed off all her best angles and poses.

Friendship never ends, and neither does iconic ‘90s fashion.