Heidi Klum made her rounds in Hollywood on Sept. 13 while showing off her wild side. The supermodel made two red carpet appearances in a revealing leopard mini dress in one night: The first at People’s 50th anniversary event and the second at The Hollywood Reporter & SAG-AFTRA’s Emmy Nominees Night.

Klum opted to not do an outfit change between the two parties — which is rare for a celebrity like her who loves any opportunity to shut down the red carpet. But once you see the dress for yourself, you’ll understand why she wouldn’t want to take it off.

Heidi’s Hot Leopard Mini Dress

Klum wore a $1,700 sequined leopard print mini dress from Sophie Couture’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection featuring a halter-neck and racerback. The dress was cut narrowly in front to show off major side boob.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The former Project Runway host paired her look with a black beaded clutch from Judith Leiber and a pair of sky-high black stilettos. She went for smoldering brown eye makeup to bring out the dark tones in her dress, and opted for a simple, straight hairstyle with a center part.

Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Heidi’s Slashed Cut-out Gown

Two days later, Klum attended Walt Disney’s Emmy Awards after-party in LA wearing another head-turning look from Sophie Couture. This time, Klum celebrated TV’s biggest night in a black mermaid gown with silver detailing.

Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images

The strapless gown featured an asymmetric bodice with various cutouts throughout. It was another moment for Klum to accentuate her chest — this time, her underboob.

Stewart Cook/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

She accessorized with artful earrings from Lorraine Schwartz, a smoky eye, and tousled beach waves.