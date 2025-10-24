Heidi Klum is an iconic tastemaker — there’s a reason she hosted Project Runway for a grand total of 16 seasons. As far as her personal style goes, the supermodel loves to blend “cheugy” millennial classics and current trends. At the InStyle Imagemaker Awards on Oct. 23, Klum’s look was a 2010s-inspired masterpiece, but still had the perfect touch of modernity.

Heidi’s Bandage Dress

For the event, which celebrates the makeup artists, hair stylists, and other creatives who craft culture’s most iconic looks, Klum chose a ‘fit that perfectly captures her fashion sense: a cheugy bandage dress with a low-cut neckline and thigh-high slit. “I’m not shy about my femininity,” Klum previously explained her personal style in a 2024 interview with The Sunday Times. “I love dressing up where I have my cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings — but that doesn’t mean I want to go home with you.”

Klum’s look for the Instyle Imagemaker Awards underscored her ultra-feminine taste. The black bodycon dress from Balmain featured a gold zip-up detail, which she left partially unzipped to give the dress its neckline and slit. The dress’ gold threading emphasized the silhouette’s horizontal stripes.

1 / 3

Klum finished off her look with a pair of black open-toe heels. She took a more maximalist approach to her Lorraine Schwartz jewelry — sporting rings, a braided cuff bracelet, and a choker necklace over two delicate chains. To tie the look together, she carried a structured, metallic gold clutch from Cult Gaia.

As she walked the carpet, she posed with her date for the evening: her 20-year-old son, Henry Samuel. Inside the event, she posed for another photo with Kim Petras.

Heidi’s A Long-Time Fan

The bandage dress’ revival has been attributed to many models, including Kendall Jenner and Elsa Hosk, but the garment has been in Klum’s wardrobe for years. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2017, she wore a one-shoulder bandage dress from the label Redemption.

The minidress featured white and sparkling black stripes, which were arranged in a diagonal pattern across her chest. At her hips, the stripes switched to a horizontal arrangement. Klum paired the dress with her go-to: black open-toe pumps.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Klum is always ahead of the sartorial curve — even when it comes to reviving throwback styles.