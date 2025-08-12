One does not simply dump random pictures in an Instagram carousel. Much like how everyone belabored over grid curations a few years ago, photo dumps require thought, discernment, and the right narrative — even especially the messy ones. Celebrities are pros at the art, of course. Dua Lipa, for example, conveys her fun-girl persona in every mini Insta album. Hailey Bieber is also another expert, seamlessly infusing her beauty girl reputation and Rhode products into her curations. On Monday, Aug. 11, however, it was Kendall Jenner who flexed her photo selection skills.

Much like a dating profile, her dump included pics of her hobbies (horse riding), recent work (a Prada campaign, NBD), and enviable style range, posing in everything from the teeniest bikini to the trending bandage dress. Naturally, they now live in my mind rent-free.

Kendall’s Millennial-Fave Bandage Dress

Jenner may be a minimalist at heart, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t enjoy dipping her toes into more controversial trends. In one photo, she wore a maxi bandage dress from Hervè Legèr with a black-and-white print, evoking “cheugy” styles of yore.

Back in the 2010s, the bandage dress was the quintessential going-out look for millennials, until it became a relic like the generation’s other favorites. Jenner’s archival look, however, plucked from the label’s Spring 1997 collection, will likely ignite a renewed interest in the form-fitting style. (Her peers have already cosigned the trend, so it’s bound to hit the mainstream soon.)

2025’s Color Du Jour

In another photo, she casually flaunted that she works out in a cute gym set, to boot. She wore a sports bra in a delectable butter yellow, aka 2025’s hottest color, and paired it with high-waist leggings. Though the look already bared midriff, she pulled her pants down really low on one side, for extra pelvic flaunting.

A Teeny Tiny Bikini

She also showed off what she’s been up to this summer: reading on a lounge chair in nothing but a cheeky string bikini. As per usual, the 818 Tequila founder wore a classic triangle silhouette and ruched bikini bottoms for minimal coverage.

We could all learn a thing or two from her photo dump expertise.