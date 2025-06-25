You know a trend is the real deal if it gets Elsa Hosk’s seal of approval. The model has signed off on this summer’s hottest shade, butter yellow, and has formally endorsed the granny panty in its unexpected new iteration as the sexiest undergarment. And now, it’s for millennials everywhere to rejoice. Hosk and her clothing brand, Helsa, have championed the comeback of the iconic bandage dress.

First introduced by Hervé Léger in the ‘90s, the bandage dress skyrocketed to popularity in the mid-2000s, becoming the go-to uniform for the coolest girl at the club throughout the early 2010s. The skintight dress has seen a resurgence recently, with fashion-forward stars like Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber rocking it on the red carpet. Now, Helsa has taken a crack at its own version of the it-girl garment.

Elsa’s Bandage Dress

“The return of the bandage dress,” Hosk captioned her June 24 Instagram post, signaling that it’s high time to bring back the millennial closet staple. And that she did, rocking a gray bandage dress from Helsa.

The long-sleeve maxi dress clung closely to her curves, with ribbing down the middle and along the sides highlighting them further. The scoop neckline revealed just a touch of cleavage, and ankle-sweeping fringe along the hemline added a fun and flirty detail.

Elsa’s Peplum Top

What’s old is always new again. Hosk hopped on yet another millennial trend that’s been slowly coming back into favor: peplum. The model share an Instagram post on June 14, where she wore a subtle version of the once-cheugy style.

Hosk donned a smocked white tube top that flared into a fluttery peplum ruffle at the waist. She wore matching harem pants with a smocked basque waistline, and completed the look with woven gold Mary Jane flats, chunky gold earrings, and a tiny suede tote bag.