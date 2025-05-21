Heidi Klum Put Her Cleavage On Display In A Teeny-Tiny Bikini

Heidi Klum is booked and busy. Between hosting (and judging, and executive producing) Germany’s Next Top Model, making her long-awaited return to Project Runway, and serving looks on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, the supermodel found a moment to relax on a much-needed vacation.

Klum took a break from the hustle and bustle of Cannes with an oceanside getaway in France, alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz and former America’s Got Talent co-star Sofia Vergara. Before setting her phone to “Do Not Disturb,” Klum made sure to show off her latest red-hot bikini pics.

Heidi’s Hot Bikini

Not only is Klum’s summer ensemble perfect for a day at the beach, it’s also totally affordable.

Klum shared a video to Instagram on May 21 showing off her latest swimwear selection. The model chose a dusty pink Calzedonia duo. The top, a cleavage-baring triangle string bikini, retails for $60, and a matching pair of ruched Brazilian bottoms goes for $39.

She further showed off another angle of the look in a cheeky video of Kaulitz applying lotion to her bum.

The model completed her beach-y ensemble with a pair of mirrored aviator shades and a subtle choker necklace.

Supermodel Swim Inspo

Klum is well-known for her impeccable beachwear finds. While this is the first swim look she has graced her Instagram audience with this summer, Klum’s past bikini picks maintain their status as summer staples.

Take this strappy bikini Klum rocked last summer. Paired with a delicate chain around her waist, the leopard print two-piece consisted of a triangle bikini top, tiny bottoms, and a number of straps that are sure to create some funky tan lines later — but hey, if anyone could pull of a spiderweb of tan lines, it’s Heidi Klum.