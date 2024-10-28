Whether she’s wearing a horrifyingly realistic worm suit that took two years to make, or transforming into a peacock that required the use of nine acrobats, Heidi Klum does not hold back when it comes to a good costume. The Queen of Halloween is basically like Mariah Carey for spooky season, drumming up anticipation every year for each increasingly over-the-top transformation. Ahead of All Hallows’ Eve 2024, Klum channeled the Material Girl in a barely there riff on one of Madonna’s signature looks.

Days before the big night, the German supermodel showed off a much less high-maintenance transformation on Sunday, Oct. 27. In an Instagram Reel shared on her account, Klum gave her 12.2 million followers a multi-angle look at a see-through version of the baby pink Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra that Madonna famously wore for the first night of her Blond Ambition Tour in April 1990.

Heidi’s See-Through Cone Bra Dress

Klum’s lingerie-inspired version — a sheer boudoir-esque creation — was crafted out of completely see-through white lace. The long-sleeved dress took inspiration from the bedroom with velvet corset boning along her ribs and under her bra cups.

Instagram/Heidi Klum

Wearing a black satin bra underneath, the former America’s Got Talent host highlighted the pointy shape of the bra, a sartorial nod to the Queen of Pop.

“My favorite look today 😝,” she captioned the selfie video, showing off her signature layered blond hairstyle as she posed.

Instagram/Heidi Klum

Her Highly Anticipated Halloween Costume

Klum didn’t reveal what the Madonna-inspired look is for, but it’s unlikely that it’s part of her much-anticipated 2024 Halloween costume reveal. The Victoria’s Secret alum, who recently teased that fans "will never guess" what she’s planning to be, has been sharing subtle clues on TikTok and Instagram over the past few months.

Gie Knaeps/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In September, Klum shared a photo of herself wearing a brown compression bodysuit, suggesting that she could be donning prosthetics from Prosthetic Renaissance at her annual star-studded New York City Halloween party. "There’s a clue here but I just can’t put my finger on it," she wrote alongside the selfie, which also showed her hand in a claw. She’s also hinted that a custom dragon-esque mask will also be part of her OTT costume, leading fans to go into detective mode in the comments section.

Last year, Klum told People that she’d put in “months” of work to make her peacock transformation come to life.

Noam Galai / Stringer / Getty Images

"Because molds need to be made, prosthetics need to be made, fittings have to be had,” she explained at the time. "There goes a lot into it because I wanted to be so spectacular that this is not something I can just throw together overnight."

Judging from Klum’s stellar Halloween track record, it’s likely she’ll majorly up the ante again this year.