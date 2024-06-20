Heidi Klum has spent the better part of the last three decades wearing almost everything you can imagine: couture gowns, elaborate halloween costumes, bathing suits, lingerie... So it’s hardly shocking when the former Project Runway host is seen wearing a revealing look from time to time. And why not? She looks incredible and clearly knows her way around a high fashion look. For instance: Klum recently traveled to the South of France to attend the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. She wore a gorgeous red couture gown as she stunned on the red carpet.

Shortly after, her and her daughter Leni Klum made an appearance at the Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco. Klum was seen wearing a two-piece all white Alaïa set — a more casual but still eye-catching outfit. Klum can easily transition from high fashion to something a bit more pared back (and sometimes even revealing). Her latest look? An all white lace lingerie set... and nothing else.

Heidi’s ‘Ciao Amore’ Lace Set

The model just shared photos of herself on Instagram wearing a triangle-shaped Intimissimi bra and a matching ’80s style lace thong featuring a floral motif from the brand’s “Ciao Amore” collection. In her caption, Klum wrote “Buongiorno Amore mio,” which is Italian for “good morning my love.” Talk about a cute way to talk about her recent partnership with the brand...

Klum wore nothing else in the sultry images except a gold charm necklace and a gold thumb ring. Sometimes less is really more. And in this case, it was giving a lot more. Klum has proved, once again, that an all white monochromatic look can go a long way.

@heidiklum 1 / 2

No Pants, No Problem

Just a few days earlier, Klum posed in the brand’s cheeky lace burgundy thong and a matching top. She looked over her shoulder, with a picturesque view in the distance, as she wore the bateau-neck long-sleeved top. Her gold statement earring peered out as Klum blew a kiss to the camera.

Klum’s signature long blonde hair flowed effortlessly with the wind as she showed off her bare look. And although I love all of Klum’s incredible red carpet looks, she’s proving that sometimes going back to your original roots can work out just as well.

@heidiklum

Heidi’s White Lace Set

Are you ready to feel like a supermodel too? You can. Shop Klum’s white lace lingerie set below and thank me later.