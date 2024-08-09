Heidi Klum's Cutout Dress Is The Ultimate Beach Look

Just call Heidi Klum the queen of cutouts. The supermodel rarely leaves her house without showing off some skin through a high-fashion ensemble. By now, her wardrobe contains gaps of all shapes and sizes, with Klum sporting everything from circular cutout patterns to lacy side cutouts that bare her entire backside. (And when you look that good, who could blame her?)

On Aug. 8, Klum showed off the ultimate beach look on Instagram, seemingly photographed by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, given his tag in the caption. True to form, she continued to prove her love of cutouts, which is especially appropriate for a summer day.

Heidi’s Cutout Beach Look

The model looked ready for some relaxation, wearing a sky-blue sundress with a deep V-neck, side cutouts, and a large slit that showed off her legs. Her accessories were tailor-made for a beach day, with Klum sporting matching blue sunglasses, khaki-toned Birkenstocks, and a pearl anklet that added a glam touch to her practical footwear.

Like any good style icon, she coordinated her hat and bag. She wore a droopy straw sunhat and carried a matching basket-weave tote bag.

Heidi Klum’s beach-ready cutout dress. Instagram / Heidi Klum

Heidi’s Love Of Lacy Cutouts

Just a couple of weeks prior, Klum shared her Paris date night outfit: a lingerie-inspired little black dress with a plunging neckline and long lacy sleeves.

Heidi Klum’s plunging LBD for Paris date night. Instagram/@heidiklum

In May, she attended the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in an eye-catching denim set from Alaïa, which featured a white vest and matching trousers covered in circular laser cutouts.

Heidi Klum’s white denim cutout set at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco. Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Of the things guaranteed in life, Klum embracing naked fashion sure seems like one of them.