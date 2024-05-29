Leave it to Heidi Klum to make major fashion headlines everywhere she goes. Just last week she and her daughter Leni made waves in the South of France as they attended the region’s exclusive Cannes Film Festival, followed by an appereance at the star-studded 2024 amFAR Gala. Now Klum, known for being more avant garde in her approach to fashion (and being unafraid to show some skin), is making news for wearing a more casual ‘fit: an all white Alaïa two-piece denim set with circular laser cutouts.

What breath of fresh air it was to finally see the model in something other than an evening gown. Don’t get me wrong — I love her more glamorous looks — but she must get tired of slaying so hard all the time. And while her recent wardrobe choice was more pared back than usual, it was honestly still on point.

That’s exactly what makes Heidi Klum so iconic: she totally commits to whatever look she’s wearing.

Heidi’s Racetrack Look

Besides for being cute and breezy, her outfit had a whole lot of fashion history that might not be obvious to those who aren’t in the fashion sphere. The brand Alaïa is not only known for its body-con silhouettes (which defined the ‘80s), but also for their signature laser-cut accessories. It was cool to see the former Project Runway host wear the storied house in one of its most classic designs reimagined for a modern feel.

Klum paired the collared denim vest with a barely-there nude bikini top underneath (Emily Ratajkowski also styled her bikini as a top in Monaco —I’m sensing a new summer trend). The loose-fitted frayed bottoms were cropped at the ankle — the ideal length for showing off her pristine Lanvin white sneakers.

Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mother, Daughter Goals

Klum’s 20-year-old daughter (and fellow model) Leni coordinated with her mom in an all white denim jumpsuit. They both completed their Grand Prix stint in Formula One hats and Chanel bags. Leni’s colorful shoulder flap bag was from the brand’s Cruise 2024 collection. Klum’s classic white flap bag went seamlessly with her monochromatic look even down to the gold hardware that matched the model’s sneakers.

The pair looked like they were seriously having the times of their lives together.

Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Shop Heidi’s All White Look

Got plans to hit the track soon? Take a cue from Klum and try her matching Alaïa denim set — I found you the exact pieces below.