Heidi Klum is taking part in an epic Eurotrip this summer, and she’s been wearing some incredible outfits. Recently, she traveled from an Italian beach vacation with her family to a romantic getaway in Paris with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. And just when you think you’ve seen it all, the America’s Got Talent host outdoes herself again.

In Paris, the couple celebrated a night out, and Klum posted a sultry photo of her wearing a wildly revealing look.

Heidi’s Plunging Lace Dress

Klum wore a black lace mini dress, which featured a collared top and was semi-transparent. She chose to leave the buttons undone and didn’t wear a bra, which showed major cleavage and underboob. The long sleeves were trimmed with black feathers, which she cleverly matched to a pair of fuzzy ankle-wrapped sandals.

Heidi’s Pride Parade Outfit

The next day, Klum attended the annual Pride Parade in the French capital, wearing something a bit more covered-up and fuzzy.

The model’s fun strapless mini dress featured blush pink feathers throughout, which she paired with white and black sneakers, a purple Chanel crossbody, and a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Klum strutted around Paris like she ran the city. And in these looks, I bet she could give the politicians a run for their money.