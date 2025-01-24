Heidi Klum has mastered the art of naked dressing over the course of her illustrious modeling career, and she applies that aesthetic to almost every look she wears. From lacy lingerie looks to multiple sheer dresses for the Golden Globes, she knows how to pull off trends with elegance, which makes her the perfect host for modeling shows.

On Jan. 23, Klum posted a new promo video on Instagram for the upcoming 20th season of her reality competition show, Germany’s Next Top Model. Naturally, she proves who the top model truly is by strutting her stuff to Madonna’s “Vogue” in an assortment of spicy ensembles.

Heidi’s Bodysuit & Fur Coat

In the video, Klum made her grand entrance in a spicy outfit perfect for the Victoria’s Secret runway. She wore an uber-luxe oversized fur coat, which she dramatically shed to reveal a shimmering sequined bodysuit underneath.

The garment featured a scoop neckline and high-cut hem, allowing for maximum hip exposure. She completed the look with shiny stiletto heels, as a true supermodel would.

Instagram / Heidi Klum

Heidi’s Corset Top

Klum’s next look was practically made for the dancefloor. The star wore a metallic red corset top with a strapless neckline and cropped hem that created some hip cutouts.

She paired it with a low-rise miniskirt, which featured a small leg slit and allowed her high-waisted red underwear to peek through underneath.

Instagram / Heidi Klum

Heidi’s Cutout Dress

In another shot, Klum sports a classic little black dress that takes a cue from the naked dressing trend. The strapless LBD includes a golden cutout breastplate, transforming her look from understated formalwear to flashy nightclub attire (as evidenced by her dancing).

Instagram / Heidi Klum

She completed her look with matching gold hoop earrings, adding extra glitz to her one-woman runway show. Strike a pose, Klum!