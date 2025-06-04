Heidi Klum Wore 4 Daring Bikinis In A New Campaign

Heidi Klum is an expert in the field of fashion. With decades of modeling, 16 seasons of Project Runway, and more iconic Halloween costumes than you can count under her belt, she really knows what she’s talking about.

But there’s one fashionable item that stands out as her fave. If her Instagram account is anything to go off of, Klum is also a certified bikini expert. She’s constantly sharing her poolside style, so a campaign with swim brand Calzedonia just makes sense. Klum modeled a handful of looks from the brand’s summer collection — and not only are they sexy, but they’re actually affordable.

Heidi’s Criss-Crossed ‘Kini

Klum gave total beach vacation vibes in this glittery, blue and rust-colored tie-dye bikini set. The top — a $60 bandeau with beaded details between the cups — features string ties, which Klum wore criss-crossed around the neck, showing off her cleavage. The top can also be tied behind the neck, halter-style.

Klum also wore matching Brazilian-cut bottoms, available at Calzedonia for only $39.

Cool Colors

Klum’s campaign featured some fun, funky colors perfect for the summer. Take this baby blue bikini set with a shiny satin finish. The balconette top ($60) and Brazillian cut bottoms ($39) feature sexy ruching.

Baby blue too subtle? Try electric purple. Klum also posed in this bright balconette bikini top ($60) and matching barely-there bottoms ($39) with dainty gold details between the cups and on the hips.

Beach, Please

Klum also modeled a woven set that is practically begging to be paired with a pina colada in the shade of a cabana.

The white, tank-style top ($60) offers a bit more coverage, but the string bottoms ($39) keep the look as flirty as ever. The set features brown woven detailing across the neckline, and along the hips and waist of the bottoms for a beachy feel, and the string ties even have a coconut-like pom on the end.