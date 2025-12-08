Heidi Klum might be best-known for her over-the-top Halloween costumes, but her festive dressing skills extend way past October. This December, Klum proved that she’s the perfect fitspo for all of your holiday parties this season.

Turns out, puffer coats are not the only winter wardrobe essential. In two back-to-back ad campaigns for Intimissimi and Calzedonia, Klum embraced the holly jolly season in red lace lingerie and a pantless ‘fit. TLDR; This winter, Klum’s campaigns are the gifts that keep on giving.

Heidi’s Red-Hot Lingerie

Klum and Intimissimi have made it a habit of getting into the holiday spirit together — it’s even become a bit of a family tradition. Klum and her model daughter, Leni Klum, have represented the label’s holiday collection together since 2022. The duo even modeled some looks for this year’s collection before Klum went solo for another round of pictures.

In a Dec. 4 Instagram post, Klum showed off one of these looks: a crimson Intimissimi bandeau bra featuring see-through mesh cups that were lined with lace. Floral lace also lined the bottom of the bra’s band and showed up on her matching Brazilian undies. Klum rounded off the look with a matching silk kimono in the same festive shade, draped loosely around her arms.

Heidi’s Holiday Glam

Klum’s holiday cheer didn’t stop at the lingerie shoot. For Calzedonia’s December campaign, the model sported plenty of festive tights, paired with some pantsless looks.

In one photo, Klum sported a pair of sheer black stockings, decorated with sporadic gemstones for an extra pop of glam. She added a leather trench over the tights, but skipped the pants. In another post, Klum modeled another pair of the brand’s sheer black tights with a strip of rhinestones running down the back of each leg. Over the stockings, she layered a long-sleeve black minidress, paired with sleek black pumps.

1 / 2

In another pic, the model donned another pair of intricate tights from the brand — this time, in a burgundy floral lace and adorned with tiny black gems. Klum kept the look monochromatic, wearing a button-down sweater and high-waisted leather hot pants.

No matter the holiday season, Klum is always going to serve a look.