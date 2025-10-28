Heidi Klum is a woman of many traditions. Among them are showing out during Halloween in the most unhinged, OTT costumes, helping steer young talent via her reality TV shows such as Project Runway, Germany’s Next Top Model, or America’s Got Talent, and routinely starring in Intimissimi campaigns with her daughter, Leni.

Though Klum has been an intimates model for nearly the entirety of her decades-long modeling career, the mother-and-daughter duo only began fronting the Italian intimates label’s campaigns together three years ago. Since their first joint Intimissimi shoot in October 2022, however, the two generations of Klums have clearly become pros at posing together.

Heidi’s Sheer Cashmere & Panties

On Monday, Oct. 27, they continued their joint modeling practice in a new campaign, which the family matriarch shared on her Instagram Stories. As per usual, they both served in matching cashmere and lingerie looks.

In one photo, Klum wore an all-white ensemble. She wore a long-sleeved sweater crafted in ultralight cashmere. The item was so light, in fact, that the white lace triangle brassiere she wore underneath peered through.

As for her bottoms, Klum decided that they weren’t all that necessary. Instead, she went the no-pants route. Her choice of undergarments was a pair of cheeky ivory undies with a sheer lace panel that flaunted major booty.

A Matching Moment

In the same layout, Leni proved that the saying “like mother, like daughter” is a compliment when you’re mom is as chic as Klum. Mimicking her mom’s streamlined loungewear, she also rocked a monochromatic set, albeit in a chocolate hue. While her mom’s cashmere top featured a scoop neck, she wore a long-sleeved one with a more bateau neckline, which she paired with lacy thong panties in a similar brown shade.

More Undies, Right This Way

In another layout, they changed their color palette from sophisticated neutrals to deeper tones. Leni, for example, rocked a navy blue look, which included a diaphanous cashmere top with a similarly rounded neck and a set of indigo underwear with contrasting white lace details.

Her mom, who posed behind her, wore the turtleneck iteration of the luxe top in a deep oxblood hue, perfect for holiday dressing.

Icons, both of them.