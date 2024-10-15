Heidi Klum’s supermodel caliber is so high, she can turn any outfit into a headline-making moment. Throughout her decades-long tenure in the industry, she’s worn chic red carpet knockouts, fashion-forward runway looks, and even the most committed (sometimes grotesque) Halloween costumes. She makes the biggest ripples in the industry, however, when she wears little to nothing at all.

A fan of the lingerie-baring trend, the supermodel has been stripping to her skivvies for decades on runways, at events, and in brand endorsements. And, like clockwork, every one of those moments infiltrates fashion girls’ group chats. Her newest campaign is no different.

Heidi’s Latest Undies Ads

On Monday, Oct. 14, Klum shared photos from her most recent campaign with Intimissimi, the Italian intimates label she’s been endorsing since 2022. (Jennifer Lopez is also a fellow brand ambassador.) Like her previous steamy promo materials, her newest ads featured Klum in a decadent set perfect for lounging in, wearing underneath clothes, or showing off.

Propped up against a gray couch, the America’s Got Talent judge slipped into a lacy triangle bra with a scallop trim and band. She upped the spicy ante with matching panties with a Brazilian-style cut pulled high up her waist. Even more risqué was its fabrication: see-through. Though wearing the set (alone) may not be ideal for the colder weather, Klum still leaned into a richer fall color palette in a deep merlot hue.

More Undies, Right This Way

In another photo, Klum wore a muted pink set with lace details. Her top was romantic — a plunging balconette bra with lacy floral touches. Her panties, meanwhile, were a racy surprise. In front, the pair was opaque. But the back? All see-through mesh, for a cheeky butt cleavage moment.

For those so inclined, both sets are available to shop on the site.

Her Daughter Co-Starred

Klum wasn’t the only one in the shoot. As is tradition at this point, she was joined by her daughter, Leni. Posing beside her mom, Leni also wore a see-through lacy set, albeit in black.

Like her mother, the younger Klum has been dabbling in modeling, appearing on magazine covers and other fashion gigs. It’s always a talked-about moment, however, when she joins her mom in Intimissimi campaigns.

A mother-daughter slay.