It’s not unusual for Heidi Klum to make fashion headlines in both striking ensembles and jaw-dropping costumes — she is a supermodel after all. Recently, however, she’s been dominating fashion girlies’ group chats for slays that involve very little clothing at all.

A little over a week ago, for example, the Project Runway alum turned heads when she wore a braless and pantsless outfit to the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Days later, Klum stunned in yet another undies-forward look — this time, as the star of Intimissimi’s holiday campaign.

Heidi’s Luxurious Lingerie

In the most recent of many campaigns (more on that ahead) with the Italian lingerie brand, Klum wore a silken black pajama set lined with a feather trim.

The Making the Cut host left her button-up PJs completely open, revealing the star of the ’fit: her black lace bra. The $79 balconette style featured strappy details embellished with sleek gold hoops.

Her Daughter Co-Starred

Klum didn’t front the festive campaign solo. She shared the spotlight with her daughter Leni, posing side-by-side in matching Santa red underwear sets.

They wore nearly identical crimson bras with a holiday twist, each featuring straps and bands bedecked in red rhinestones. (Both Heidi’s and Leni’s are available for $79.) On bottom, Klum wore $18 cheeky undies, while Leni added silken pajama pants — both, however, accessorized with a bow-topped gift.

It’s not the first time the pair co-starred in a campaign for the J.Lo-approved underwear brand. In fact, the mother-daughter duo has their own lingerie campaign series. Back in May, they posed together in neutral-toned undies.

Months later, in October, the pair dropped another campaign in differing sheer sets.

A Dynamic Modeling Duo

While Leni is making a name for herself in the modeling world, fronting magazine covers and working with brands independently, she also works frequently with her mom.

In December 2020, the second-generation model graced the cover of Vogue Germany alongside her mother. Both decked in contrasting color-block suits, the Klums proved they’re a powerful fashion pair.

A mother-daughter slay.