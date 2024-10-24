A fashion girlie PSA: Though butter yellow and cherry red reigned as the year’s biggest color trends, come Nov. 22, those will most definitely be replaced. Wicked has yet to hit theaters and wardrobes are already being painted pink and green. Plus, with all the brand collaborations tied to the movie, it’s looking like a two-toned color trend is about to hit fashion. You’ll either be a Glinda (a pink), an Elphaba (a green), or a combination of the two.

As someone who’s always clued in about what’s hot, Heidi Klum already got the Wicked memo. To attend an awards show in Germany on Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Project Runway host stepped out in a ’fit so Glinda-coded, she looked like she was about to teach a lesson on popularity in a high falsetto.

Heidi’s Glinda-Coded Mini

Klum had a great night in Munich attending the 2024 Blauer Panther TV & Streaming Awards show, especially since she bagged an award in the entertainment category. As expected, the America’s Got Talent judge’s ensemble was a total winner too. Her skin-baring number was a strapless dress with a micro mini hemline. In a bright shade of bubblegum pink, it was ruched throughout.

Tristar Media/WireImage/Getty Images

While the dress was relatively simple silhouette-wise, its train piled on the drama. A thick trail of bunched-up fabric billowed behind her, like a duvet attached to her back.

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She paired the look with silver heels that came with bedazzled straps.

She Matched Her Makeup To Her Dress

Even her beauty look was tickled pink. Between her pale lipstick, rosy blush, and her pink-lined eyes, the supermodel was utterly Glinda-fied.

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Klum is no stranger to paying homage to pop culture icons — after all, she’s the queen of Halloween costumes. With only a days ’til her favorite spooky holiday, fans would likely clock this as an Easter egg to what she could be wearing come All Hallows’ Eve. Because she may have been in her native Germany, but her look was straight from Oz.