Mufasa: The Lion King doesn’t come out in theaters until Dec. 20, but the film’s press tour is already making waves. Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who voice Nala and her daughter, Kiara, topped headlines after attending the Los Angeles premiere in matching gilded looks.

There was another fashion darling at the event, however, whose look also deserves the adulation: Heidi Klum. The America’s Got Talent judge sashayed down the carpet in an intricate masterpiece that rivaled the cast’s looks. Plus, it featured a spicy bonus detail.

Heidi’s Crescendo Of Pearls

In an ivory number, Klum completely stood out against the red carpet and the sunset-hued backdrop of the Disney sequel. Styled Rob Zangardi, the supermodel slipped into a halter gown with a sideboob-baring cut and a daringly low back.

As Klum walked, the dress swayed with her, revealing a layer of fringe that added dimension to the ensemble. While at first glance it seemed like your typical fringe dress, a closer inspection revealed that the tassels were actually long strings of hand-sewn pearls varying in size. Designed by Manish Malhotra, the aptly named Waterfall Pearl Gown featured over 100,000 pearlescent beads and crystals.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Klum knows how to strike a balance in her outfits, and she flaunted her skill on the carpet. To complement the heavily adorned dress, she kept everything else relatively simple. She slipped into silver metallic sandals, for one, and went for a low-key beauty route.

For instance, she kept her blond hair down and straight, with no glamorous curl in sight. Though her eye makeup veered toward smoky, the rest of her glam was low-key — including her glossy light pink lips.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Elsewhere On The Carpet...

As previously mentioned, two cast members were enjoying their first movie premiere as colleagues: Bey and Blue Ivy. In matching gold looks, Beyoncé wore a strapless dress with a massive plunge, a thigh-high slit, and was covered in golden discs. On theme, the piece was straight out of Balmain’s Lion King collection with Disney.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Blue Ivy, on the other hand, wore a strapless ballgown. Looking like liquid gold, she wore a Christian Siriano stunner with ruching on the torso and a highly voluminous gown.

Who knew a Disney red carpet would prove to be such a fashion event?