It’s no small feat to keep up with a superstar mom. Even more so when said matriarch is Beyoncé. Blue Ivy Carter, however, is doing just fine. Last year, she joined her award-winning kin on stage at the Renaissance World Tour. Dancing beside Bey for “My Power” and “Black Parade,” Blue completely held her own. And what was supposed to be a one-time surprise appearance in May 2023 turned into a months-long gig with rave reviews.

A year later, she’s joining another one of her mom’s projects; this time, voicing a character in Mufasa: The Lion King, out Dec. 20. Beyoncé voiced Nala in the 2019 Disney remake and is reprising her role in the sequel. Blue Ivy, meanwhile, aptly voices Kiara, Nala and Simba’s daughter.

Naturally, the newly minted colleagues walked the red carpet together for the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles — in matching gold numbers, no less.

Beyoncé’s Gilded Plunging Masterpiece

On Monday, Dec. 9, the “16 CARRIAGES” songstress dazzled on the carpet in a jaw-dropping ensemble. Styled by Shiona Turini, Beyoncé donned a fitted strapless gown with a keyhole-style plunge utterly blanketed in gold discs. The gilded work of art also featured a thigh-high slit that showed off her pointed-toe ankle strap pumps.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Bey loves a sartorial theme (see: all her Western looks post the release of Cowboy Carter). And her gown of choice had a connection to the film. In June, Balmain dropped a collection in collaboration with Disney’s The Lion King timed to its 30th anniversary. T-shirts, coats, bags, and more lined the selection including gilded dresses. This dress, though no longer available online, was one of them.

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

A Mother-Daughter Slay

Blue Ivy, meanwhile, looked like she was dripping in liquid gold. Similar to her mom’s golden gown, hers also featured a sweetheart strapless neckline — but the similarities end there. Her fitted top featured asymmetrical ruched details while the skirt billowed into a massive billowy ball gown by Christian Siriano.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bey Was A Proud Mom

The multi-hyphenate was visibly beaming with pride on the red carpet and throughout the event. She later took to Instagram to put in words just how much. Sharing photos of Blue Ivy, she wrote, “My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”

BRB, thanking the casting director for this sweet (and chic) moment.