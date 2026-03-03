Margot Robbie isn’t the only real-life Barbie. Heidi Klum also has some claim to the title. The supermodel certainly has the long blonde locks covered — plus, she was she was named a Barbie ambassador for the brand’s 50th anniversary in 2009, with her own doll to boot.

Of course, Klum’s a fan of the Barbiecore aesthetic that took over when the movie came out in 2023. These days, hot pink is (unfortunately) not as prevalent. Luckily, Klum’s reviving the trend. At her latest Intimissimi shoot, she went back to the Barbie-approved basics, sporting bright pink lingerie with a floral lace pattern.

Heidi’s Barbiecore Lingerie

Klum’s ready for spring. On March 2, Klum rang in the new season, sharing a first look at Intimissimi’s Bright Florals collection to her Instagram. For the campaign shoot, the supermodel wore a Barbie pink thong bodysuit. The onesie — which was made out of cherry blossom-inspired sheer lace — featured a cheeky cut and a keyhole cutout in the back.

Intimissimi

In another shot, Klum paired the collection’s plunging sheer balconette bra with a pair of Brazilian-cut undies in the same eye-grabbing hue.

Intimissimi

A Fam Photoshoot

The ad also featured some mother-daughter shots. Klum and her daughter, Leni Klum, have starred in a handful of lingerie-clad Intimissimi shoots together, and the brand’s newest campaign is their latest.

While Klum stayed consistent in her hot pink lace, Leni modeled the accompanying “Cherry Baby” line. She wore a pastel pink lace bustier-style bra with a cute cherry pattern. For bottoms, she opted for a matching Brazilian-cut pair with a lace band.

Intimissimi

In a recent interview with Paper Magazine, Leni shared how her mom influenced her choice to go into modeling. “I always love being in front of the camera. And I think watching my mom, as I grew up, watching her work, how happy she was, and how fun her job was… I was always really inspired by that,” she said. “And when I'd go to set with her, I'd always try to get in the frame.”

Looks like Barbie has a mini-me.