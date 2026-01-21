Heidi Klum’s Latest Sheer ‘Fit May Be Her Nakedest Look To Date

For Heidi Klum, there’s no difference between couture and naked fashion. The supermodel and TV host has proven herself to be a consummate professional in the art of spicy fashion, embracing trends from whale-tail bikinis to sheer dresses regularly. However, even Klum sometimes pushes boundaries when it comes to her nakedness.

On Jan. 20, Klum attended the world premiere of Paris Hilton’s new documentary, Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, in Los Angeles, and gave the red carpet something to talk about. Rather than match the pink carpet, she wore what may be her most naked look yet.

Heidi’s Naked Look

Walking the red carpet, Klum pulled out an outfit that would make Hilton say, “That’s hot.” She donned a black long-sleeved blouse that was completely see-through, save for its silky lapels, oversized cuffs, and strategically placed pockets. While she kept her blouse buttoned up, it still showed off everything, including matching black shapewear and her lack of a bra.

She paired her top with an equally sheer skirt, which featured a mid-length hem and an hourglass silhouette.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She didn’t shy away from accessories, carrying an east-west brown leather clutch, which highlighted her gold pendant statement ring. She completed her look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

Heidi’s Sheer Dress

Klum can find any excuse to wear see-through attire — especially on vacation. She spent her New Year’s in St. Barts with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and rang in 2026 at celebrity hotspot Nikki Beach, putting a punk-rock spin on the sheer trend. She wore a long-sleeved mini made of see-through fishnet mesh, which exposed her rhinestoned bikini top and matching bottoms.

Instagram / Heidi Klum

The dress featured a small leg slit with a hip tie and extra sequins threaded in the fabric, adding some more festive flair. It wouldn’t be a true party without Klum showing up in one of her signature naked looks.