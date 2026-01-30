Heidi Klum has earned her reputation as one of the most successful supermodels of all time. For the past 20 years, she’s been passing her knowledge down to the next generation as the host of Germany’s Next Top Model. Beyond Klum’s talent on the runway, she also has an eye for style — and over the years, she’s mastered one of the fundamentals of dressing: less is more.

Klum is a proud proponent of the naked dressing trend, whether she’s on the red carpet or enjoying a day at the beach. The model brings that same style ethos to other projects, too. On Jan. 29, she teased “Red Eye,” her new song with Diplo, on Instagram Reels. For the video clip, she went super minimalist, sporting only a pair of white undies and a matching fur coat.

Heidi’s Undies & Fur

While she gets ready to guide the next class of up-and-coming models on Season 21 of Germany’s Next Top Model, which premieres on Feb. 11, Klum proved that she’s still on top. In her Jan. 29 post, the model posed on train tracks in front of a scenic mountain view while a clip of “Red Eye” played.

Klum wore a pair of white lace undies, with the thin straps pulled high over her hips, in the clip. She paired the bottoms with nothing but a long white fur coat, worn open. A pair of slouchy, off-white knee-high boots finished off her ‘fit.

Heidi’s Music Video Looks

Klum sported a few more ‘fits in the music video for “Red Eye,” which she teased on Instagram on Jan. 26. In one snippet, she wore a black bustier with a textured bust and latex bodice. She coupled the top with leather pants. Klum added a black-and-white fur coat, draped around her elbows, to complete the ‘fit.

For her next music video ‘fit, Klum went sheer and bedazzled. The model wore a translucent orange latex bodysuit, which featured gem-encrusted cups. She paired the top with a matching fitted skirt, which featured more bedazzling along the waistline. A pair of color-coordinating gloves and diamond earrings finished off the look.

As always, Klum is dressed like a true top model.