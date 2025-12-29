White Christmases aren’t for everyone. For the holidays, Heidi Klum opted for a sandy, sun-soaked celebration instead. The model went on a tropical getaway to St. Barths with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

During their trip, they spent plenty of time at the beach, and Klum dressed for the occasion. On Dec. 28, she was photographed frolicking in a cherry-covered string bikini — just a few days after going out on a topless oceanside excursion.

Heidi’s Cherry Thongkini

Klum believes the best beachwear is extra breezy. “I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist,” she told Ocean Drive magazine in a 2018 interview. “I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless."

On Friday, Dec. 26, she went to the beach in nothing but a pair of brown bikini bottoms. In photos shared exclusively with the Daily Mail, Klum enjoyed her topless beach day. Of course, when the model does choose to sport a bikini, she has an eye for trends. On Dec. 28, she wore a string thongkini with a cutesy cherry print.

1 / 3

Klum’s white bikini top featured a cherry pattern on the cups. She matched it with a coordinating pair of high-cut bottoms — the white thong featured red polka dots and a red trim. She finished off the ‘fit with a pair of white shades and a pearl necklace on a long gold chain.

Heidi’s Romantic Beach Accessory

Klum’s most surprising accessory, however, wasn’t her jewelry or shades. It was a beach towel — featuring a close-up headshot of Kaulitz. Klum and the Tokio Hotel guitarist married in 2019. Ever since, Klum has been sharing adorable couple moments — like the pair smooching under the mistletoe — on Instagram. It only makes sense that she would emblazon his face on a beach towel.

Like a true romantic, Klum posed for a photo with the towel, holding it up to her shoulders to show off her husband’s portrait.

Backgrid

May this love (and swimsuit, TBH) find all of us in 2026.