Days before the Los Angeles wildfires destroyed their home, Heidi Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, released a new edition of her 2010 debut album Superficial to mark its 15th anniversary.

While dealing with the devastation of losing their home, the reality TV couple is also promoting Montag’s music. Fans are listening, with Superficial topping the iTunes albums chart.

Considering her album’s newfound popularity, Montag released a new music video for her viral hit “I’ll Do It” on Jan. 15. (The video was filmed before she lost her home in the Palisades Fire.) In true 2000s popstar fashion, Montag served a slew of glamorous looks, even putting a new spin on the corporate sleaze trend.

Heidi’s Corporate Sleaze Look

The “I’ll Do It” video starts in an office setting, quickly becoming sleazy. Montag embodies the corporate sleaze aesthetic, wearing a sculptural black-and-gray corseted bodysuit over a white button-up blouse.

Channeling the song’s schoolgirl vibes, she complemented her corset with a matching miniskirt and strappy open-toe black pumps. While her outfit is technically safe for work, it would definitely turn heads.

YouTube / Heidi Montag

Heidi’s Shimmering Dress

One of Montag’s co-workers watches a close-up video of Montag posing in a more glitzy ensemble. The singer wore a glittering strapless silver gown with an hourglass shape and an avant-garde tote bag-esque handle as a neckline. Yes, she turned a shopping bag into haute couture.

She paired the dress with white open-toe heels and gem pendant earrings, adding some old Hollywood flair to the ensemble.

YouTube / Heidi Montag

Heidi’s Latex Coat

Towards the end, Montag amps up the sleaziness with some shiny latex, transforming herself into the “hot nurse” she mentions in the chorus. She donned a red latex trench coat cinched with a wide belt but left unbuttoned, teasing her matching bra underneath.

YouTube / Heidi Montag

She chose to go pantsless, completing her outfit with a nurse’s cap and eye-popping footwear: a pair of open-toe red pumps with an uber-high transparent platform and heels. Doctor Heidi will see you now.