Hilary Duff has returned to where she belongs — and is turning out looks in the process. On Nov. 6, the star released her first new single in over 10 years, “Mature,” officially kicking off her long-awaited comeback to the music world. And of course, she’s doing it in style, just like Lizzie McGuire would have wanted.

The new music video for “Mature,” directed by Lauren Dunn, reflects this journey, with Duff portraying her past and present selves as they subtly acknowledge each other and how far she’s come. Like any good video, the wardrobe reflects Duff’s own transformation, with her current self sporting a lingerie-forward look that referenced the song’s cheekiness while reflecting her maturity.

Hilary’s Sequin Bra Top

In the video, Duff sits in the audience and watches her younger self perform “Mature,” donning an elevated yet sultry look that perfectly depicts her evolution. She embraced the trend of wearing a bra as a top, donning a brown triangle bra from Patrizia Pepe’s FW25 collection, featuring slightly sheer lace details and sequins aplenty.

She paired her lingerie with a matching high-waisted skirt, which somehow shimmered even more than her top, and included a leg slit for extra spice. She topped her look with a black structured biker jacket featuring geometric zip pockets and a silk trim, adding some rock-star edge to remind fans that she’s back in music mode.

YouTube / Hilary Duff

She kept her accessories minimal, wearing a simple necklace with a blue gemstone and clutching a pair of metallic sunglasses in the theater. She completed her look with gold strappy open-toe pumps.

Hilary’s Glittering Mini

Dressing as her younger self for her onstage performance of “Mature,” Duff added the appropriate amount of glitz and glamour for the theater. Lying atop a fully blooming flower, she wore a glittering gold minidress embroidered with sequins from neck to hem, featuring draping sleeves that created a dramatic cape-like effect.

YouTube / Hilary Duff

She strutted her stuff on stage without any accessories, and in a cute nod to her older self, she wore the same pair of gold pumps.

YouTube / Hilary Duff

It may have been over a decade since Duff stepped onstage, but she hasn’t missed a beat.