Hilary Duff’s return to music is getting spicier than expected, and it’s not just the lyrics of her upcoming single “Roommates.” The actor-singer is releasing her first album in over a decade, luck... or something, on Feb. 20, and the wardrobe for her new era is getting more “Mature,” matching the first single from the album.

On Jan. 12, Duff unveiled the “wine o’clock edition” vinyl of luck... or something, sold through Graffiti Records, which includes a burgundy-colored vinyl and exclusive re-recordings of her classic hits “Come Clean” and “Why Not.” It also features new album art, where Duff made lingerie-inspired dressing look both casual and old-school glamorous.

Hilary’s Slip Dress

On her new album cover, Duff donned a silky, ivory-hued slip dress that elegantly bunched up at her knees, featuring a plunging neckline and a sheer lace-lined collar with dainty floral embroidery.

She topped her dress with a luxurious brown fur coat, featuring pointed lapels and elongated sleeves. She completed her look with some subtle but effective bling, wearing a gold chain necklace with a diamond pendant.

Graffiti Records

Hilary’s New Album Looks

The wardrobe mission of Duff’s new era seems to be effortlessly incorporating lingerie into casual looks. On her main luck... or something album cover, she pulled a Princess Diana by pairing an oversized brown crewneck sweater with black high-waisted biker shorts.

However, she subtly embraced the boudoir aesthetic by adding sheer black stockings with thick bands and going barefoot.

Hilary Duff

For the album’s “Mature Edition” cover, she showed off one of the spicier looks from her latest music video, wearing a brown triangle bra with a lace trim and sequins aplenty, and a matching high-waisted skirt with a leg slit. She topped her lingerie look with a classic black biker jacket, featuring geometric zip pockets and a dainty silk trim.

Hilary Duff / Lauren Dunn

Going from a teen star to a mature singer-songwriter, you could say that Duff has completed her... Metamorphosis.