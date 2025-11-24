Hilary Duff Wore Lingerie-Inspired Looks On Her New Album Covers

Now that Hilary Duff is back in the music world, she’s showing how “Mature” she’s become — with some help from her wardrobe. On Nov. 6, the actor officially returned to music after a decade-long wait with her new single “Mature” and a music video, where she wore an array of sequined yet spicy looks that perfectly captured her comeback while showing how far she’s come.

On Nov. 21, Duff announced the release of her sixth album, luck... or something, her first in over 10 years, which will come out on Feb. 20, 2026. She also unveiled the album art, where she embraced the lingerie trend in her own way, keeping things casual without sacrificing spice.

Hilary’s Sheer Tights

On the album cover, Duff lies on a vintage blue carpet in a look that strikes an oddly perfect balance between cozy and sultry. She wore an oversized brown crewneck sweater with voluminous sleeves and paired it with black high-waisted biker shorts, putting a subdued twist on Princess Diana’s iconic sweater-and-shorts combo.

Hilary Duff

She added a touch of lingerie inspiration by donning a pair of sheer black stockings with thick bands, subtly embracing the boudoir aesthetic. She completed her look with a gold statement ring.

Hilary’s Sequined Bra

Alongside the album announcement, Duff also revealed the “Mature Edition” vinyl of luck... or something, which is sold on her website and will include exclusive re-recordings (a la “Taylor’s Version”) of two of her biggest hits, “So Yesterday (Mine)” and “Wake Up (Mine).” The “Mature Edition” also has a spicy new cover, lifted straight from the “Mature” music video.

Duff wore a brown triangle bra from Patrizia Pepe’s FW25 collection, featuring slightly sheer lace details and sequins aplenty. She paired her lingerie with a matching high-waisted skirt, which included a leg slit. She topped her look with a black biker jacket featuring geometric zip pockets and a silk trim.

Hilary Duff / Lauren Dunn

Now that’s how you make Lizzie McGuire look like an adult. Take notes, Disney+.